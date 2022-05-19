General Minerals Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

General Minerals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s General Minerals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘General Minerals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the general minerals market size is expected to grow from $183.34 billion in 2021 to $209.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. As per TBRC’s general minerals market research the market size is expected to grow to $368.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2%.

The general minerals market consists of sales of general minerals by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine construction sand and gravel, industrial sand, kaolin and ball clay, clay and ceramic and refractory minerals, potash, soda and borate mineral, phosphate rock, or other chemical and fertilizer minerals mining.

Global General Minerals Market Trends

Mining companies are using advanced geosynthetic clay liners to prevent leakage and corrosion in mining operations. GCLs are geotextile and bentonite composites used in environmental containment applications. Advanced GCLs have higher chemical compatibility, slope stability, composite construction, swelling capacity and lower permeability than conventional clay liners. Other benefits of GCL include easy installation, better hydraulic performance, and resistance to varying weather conditions.

Global General Minerals Market Segments

The global general minerals market is segmented:

By Type: Potash, Salt, Magnesite, Sulfur, Kaolin, Asbestos, Feldspar, Boron, Gypsum, Talc, Graphite, Baryte, Bentonite, Diatomite, Lithium, Selenium, Perlite, Vermiculite, Arsenic, Others

By Organisation Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

By Service Provider Type: Independent Contractors, Companies

Subsegments Covered: Flake Graphite, Non-Flake Graphite Large Grade Vermiculite, Fine and Finer Grade Vermiculite, Medium Grade Vermiculite

By Geography: The global general minerals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

General Minerals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides general minerals global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s General Minerals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The Mosaic Co, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., Compass Minerals International, Inc., Iluka Resources Limited, Clariant AG, Rio Tinto, Alcoa Corporation, CRH Plc, Israel Corporation Ltd, OCP SA and PotashCorp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

