Business Reporter: Intelligent robots are ready for wider adoption

How AI is making the deployment of automation more democraticLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Nicole Clement, Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Lloyd, E-Mobility Segment Leader and Giovanni Di Stefano, Head of Innovation and Process Technologies at Comau explain how much more nimble and flexible advanced industry 4.0 technologies and robots are than their conventional peers. Why early robotic systems could only automate repetitive processes that had no variation, autonomous ones are enabled by digital technologies such as computer vision and natural language processing to perceive and interact with their environment. Thanks to their presence detection and collision avoidance capabilities, state-of-the-art collaborative robots no longer need to be kept in cages to prevent them from doing harm to their operators. This way, the production system can become more flexible in combining difficult dexterous operation executed by humans with more mundane and repetitive tasks performed by robots. Moreover, based on the data they collect from their surroundings, co-bots can optimise their own operation too. While legacy industrial robots grind to a halt on detecting even the tiniest of imperfections, autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) can detect variations and accommodate themselves to these changes in real time.
In an industrial setting, every machine has a digital representation that can communicate with other machines and collaborate with human co-workers. When given a basic audio command to check, for example, the infotainment system of a car, advanced robots can autonomously create a code, as well as execute it. Autonomous robots can also make AI implementations more widely available for businesses by removing the cost of both programming and testing. Comau has been a global leader in the field of industrial automation for close to half a century. Thanks to its continuous commitment to innovation, research and advanced training, it offers its customers expertise and new technologies in the most progressive sectors, including automotive, digital transformation, electrification, renewable energies and fulfilment.
