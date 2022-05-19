Submit Release
Undefining Beauty Class with Andrea Belluso - Stockholm and online 21st May 2022

What if image can be changed without good and bad judgment.

Undefining Beauty Class with Andrea Belluso - Stockholm and online 21st May 2022

International fashion photographer and empowerment coach, questioning our assumptions about what true beauty is.

An amazing class with this award-winning, international fashion photographer and empowerment coach, questioning our assumptions about what true beauty is.

Stockholm, Sweden and Online Worldwide

Andrea Belluso says: “I have worked as a fashion and beauty photographer for many years and am really aware of how damaging this industry can be, with its fixed ideas of what is beautiful, based only on a person’s physical appearance. The Undefining Beauty class is about inviting everyone to their undeniable true beauty that shines out from them when they are no longer judging themselves.”

In the class, Andrea uses both the potent tools of Access Consciousness and the support of photography to empower the participants to acknowledge themselves as unique and powerful beings, beyond any fixed idea of how they should be.

Andrea believes that there are five factors that contribute to this inner beauty:

1) Vulnerability: when someone is willing to be truly seen, without any barriers up, this is really attractive.

2) Authenticity: what if beauty includes everything, and we did not have to “edit” out the parts of us that are somehow considered not acceptable? Beauty means exploring all aspects of ourselves, and allowing them to be seen both to ourselves and to others, with no judgment, o projections and no expectations.

3) Non-conformity: Andrea is keen to invite people to not have to follow the trends on social media; fashion and societal trends actually begin with the individual.

4)Non-pretentiousness: there is no need to exaggerate, or to aggrandize. When you are really being you on camera or in the world, your beauty is undeniable and undefinable.

5) The courage to choose what’s best for you: Andrea has learned that our choices create what we experience in life, and it is up to each of us to actively choose greater things for ourselves.

Andrea Belluso also says that beauty is receiving with no judgment, no projections an no expectations, ad this applies not only to our physical beauty but to everything.

Imagine a world where people could receive beauty this way, what would it be like?

This is what Andrea sees is possible and invites you to with this class.

How much of your own beauty are you willing to receive?

Tickets: https://www.thebellusos.com/shop/undefining

More information: hello@inspireprmedia.com

Inspire PR Media is an international creative conscious luxury PR agency.

