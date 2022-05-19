Convin announces the launch of a first of a kind AI platform that reimagines virtual assisted selling
Convin's vision from this launch is to provide businesses with a platform that solves assisted selling challenges.
With Convin, we want to enable sales leaders to drive the revenue & ensure that the sales representatives can fulfill their quota by effectively and efficiently engaging the customers in conversation.”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bengaluru-based startup Convin, led by marquee IIT Delhi Alumni Ashish Santhalia (CEO), Bharat Patidar (COO), Atul Shree(CTO), and Durgesh Choudary (CPO), have announced the launch of its envisioned assisted selling platform for businesses. The assisted selling platform disrupts the current B2C and B2B sales process by assisting sellers. It engages the customers with its sales stimulating features by understanding the core of the sales conversations.
— Bharat Patidar, the Founder, and COO of Convin.
The founding team while working with industry leaders across various domains realized the market required a holistic sales platform that would allow customers to interact at multiple channels in different ways, automates conversation analysis, records data on CRM, assist agents to sell better, and thus improve the productivity of agents while enhancing the overall customer experience. They saw that the crucial sales data was being saved in silos without being utilized to improve sales and marketing processes.
Convin’s platform for assisted selling enables sellers to better engage their customers via agent assist dashboard, talking cues, call analytics, and live chat features. It also enables agents to improve their performance per call through its call scoring system which is based on custom parameters. These are only some of its sales and revenue-generating features.
Speaking about the launch of the platform, Durgesh Chaudary, Founder and CPO, said–
"We believe that assisted selling will stay & will become even more crucial for enabling better conversions & great customer experiences. With Convin, we want to transform the entire model of assisted selling for businesses & their customers."
Convin's vision from this launch is to provide businesses with an NLP platform that solves sales challenges– efficient revenue generation, sales process observability, sales conversational intelligence, and enhanced customer experience – through an end-to-end assisted selling platform.
For the launch, Convin received its seed funding recently from Kalaari Capital with participation from Good Capital, Plan B Innovations, Bharat Founders Fund, and Digital Sparrow.
Kiran Vasireddy, Partner, Kalaari Capital, believes that “The disruptive events of the last two years have accelerated SalesTech adoption – remote virtual selling, distributed sales teams, & an expanding array of digital customer touchpoints. A new category of SalesTech is emerging as AI has progressed and as sales teams have uncovered gaps in the current tech stack, and Convin will fit the bill perfectly.
The founding team's deep technical expertise, product thinking clarity, and passion for solving a critical problem stood out for us. We are excited to partner with Convin to build a SaaS business that makes sales and customer interactions efficient for organizations across the globe.”
About Convin
Convin was founded in 2021 in Bengaluru and received its pre-seed funding from Titan Capital and 9Unicorns back in June 2021.
