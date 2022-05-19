Parablu Names John Gallo VP of Channel Sales & Distribution
With John leading our channel efforts, I know we’re not only building our business, but more importantly, establishing the highest level of trust with our channel partners.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parablu, a global leader in enterprise data security and resiliency solutions, today announced that John Gallo has joined Parablu as VP of Channel Sales & Distribution, reporting to CEO, Anand Prahlad.
— Anand Prahlad, CEO, Parablu
Gallo will be responsible for the execution of Parablu’s channel sales strategy, distribution, and their new partner program that is slated to be announced in the coming months. Gallo joins Parablu from Druva and Commvault where he helped build their respective channel businesses from the ground up, highlighting trust with partners such as SHI, Microsoft, and AWS. One of John’s greatest assets is his ability to create brand recognition within the partner community while evangelizing best practice data management for customers. At Parablu, John will build upon the success he’s had while being reunited with Prahlad (CEO) and De Meno (CSO).
"I couldn’t be more excited to join a market disruptor that is going to put channel partners first”, said Gallo. “I look forward to delivering a truly innovative, cost-effective solution to our joint customers. Parablu has built a great technology stack with a unique value proposition that gives customers the cloud data management they want at a fraction of the cost of our competition. Parablu’s SaaS solution for endpoints and Microsoft 365 is an area that helps partners secure their customers’ data in a time where more and more data reside outside the traditional data center. The main areas of focus for me are going to be the larger Microsoft/endpoint partners, Telcos using Azure, including Azure for Operators, and MSPs. We also look forward to leveraging our newly expanded partnership with Ingram Micro which will enable us to bring our solutions through their partners to customers across the globe”, added Gallo. “I’m thrilled to be reunited with CEO Anand Prahlad and CSO Randy De Meno and am excited to replicate at Parablu, the same success they had in building Commvault.”
"John brings proven success, a wealth of valuable expertise, and trusted partner experience to Parablu at a time when we’re significantly growing our channel focus and business”, said Anand Prahlad, CEO, Parablu "With John leading our channel efforts, I know we’re not only building our business but more importantly, establishing the highest level of trust with our channel partners.”
CSO De Meno added, “Gallo instantly adds a level of trust, experience, and excitement for us as we develop Go-To-Market activities to deliver Parablu’s benefits. In addition to John’s channel sales expertise, his experience with the Microsoft ecosystem will be invaluable for us. John is truly an excellent and a highly trusted addition to the management team at Parablu.”
About Parablu
Parablu, an award-winning provider of data security and resiliency solutions, engineers new-age cloud data protection solutions for the digital enterprise. These solutions protect enterprise data completely and provide total visibility into all data movement. Parablu’s products include BluVault – a suite of powerful and secure data backup solutions designed for the cloud and BluSync™ – a suite of solutions designed for managed file transfer, secure collaboration, and file services. These solutions easily integrate with existing infrastructure making it a seamless solution for enterprise data protection and management needs.
John Gallo
Parablu Inc.
+1 408-775-6571
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn