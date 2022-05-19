Hoyer Statement on House Passage of Legislation to Address the Infant Formula Shortage

“I was proud to support legislation in the House this evening to address the infant formula shortage and ensure that families who need it can access safe, affordable formula for their babies. For new parents, having access to infant formula means more than just sustenance; it provides a sense of security. The current shortage has driven up prices and undermined that sense of security for parents that they will always be able to provide formula when their infants are hungry. Any of us who are parents understand how frightening that prospect can be not to know with certainty if you’ll be able to answer the call when your child cries out in hunger.

“Congress must get to the bottom of what happened to cause this shortage with a full accounting of the facts. First, however, we must act to ensure that the youngest and most vulnerable Americans don’t go hungry and to help low-income parents who are anxious about being able to afford the formula they need for their children. That’s what today’s votes were about.

“I want to thank Rep. Hayes for working quickly to address this crisis through bipartisan legislation, which I was proud to cosponsor. She has been laser-focused on this and other issues critical to young families and young mothers as Chairwoman of the Education and Labor Subcommittee on Nutrition. Her Access to Baby Formula Act will provide flexibility to those who use the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program to keep purchasing safe infant formula with their benefits during periods of supply-chain disruption. I also want to thank Chairwoman DeLauro for leading the effort to pass a $28 million emergency supplemental appropriation bill that will help ensure enough supply of affordable formula in the weeks ahead, and I thank Chairman Pallone and Chairwoman Maloney as well for their important work on this issue. I urge the Senate to take up this legislation quickly so that we can provide peace of mind to families looking to Congress for help.”