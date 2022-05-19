Online Forum "Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want to Live." Announces The Way Out For Climate Crisis For All People

GLOBAL CRISIS. WE ARE PEOPLE. WE WANT TO LIVE. Creative Society Project Refugee Crisis Exposed Will The Planet Survive? The Complex is flawless. It is designed to be invulnerable to hacking.

Detailed information about these and other challenges, as well as solutions, were presented by Creative Society on May 7, 2022, during the online forum.

And for us, all the people of planet Earth, it is crucial to hear the truth now, because tomorrow it may be too late!” — Leslie Mangum, Creative Society Participant

NEW YORK, USA, May 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 7, 2022, an unprecedented International Online Forum " Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want to Live " took place. Thanks to volunteers from all over the world, this event was simultaneously interpreted into 100 languages and broadcast live on thousands of media channels and platforms in more than 180 countries.The forum presents global issues and reliable facts that concern every person and humanity as a whole — brutal crimes against humanity and numerous sufferings of people in the consumerist format of society:o climate disasters around the worldo the real causes of climate changeo refugeeso slavery and violenceo hunger and water scarcityo global CO2 scamo debt slaveryo war in Ukraineo climatic threats capable of destroying life on our planet in the near futureThese topics are united by one common global problem — the existing consumerist format of society, in which the main value is money. The consumerist format has made us so callous that we have become indifferent to the death and suffering of other people.We can sit and wait for someone to solve these problems, we can rely on international organizations, national governments and the powerful. But when war and famine come to our house, no one will care about us. Everyone will be concerned only with their own survival. This is the root of our consumerist format. We are all divided and every man is for himself in this life. And such attitude towards each other is suicide, the destruction of all civilization.At the Forum “Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want to Live” there have been voiced the true causes of the climate, environmental and economic crises, as well as endless wars and pandemics. These are manipulations and reasons to cash in on us. This is a very profitable business that brings huge profits to a few, while the remaining 99% are rapidly falling into the abyss of impoverishment and death. Therefore, it is we, people, who are really interested in not only changing, but improving the situation for every inhabitant of the planet. We live in the illusion of security and turn a blind eye to what is happening far away from us.The events of 2021-2022 presented at the forum showed how much we all depend on each other. The consequences of problems in one country are affecting the whole world. While we are fighting each other, imposing sanctions and food embargoes, the number of starving people around the world is growing rapidly, and worst of all, people are dying. And those lives can never be brought back!But every person who has been in difficult life situations knows that help and support comes from ordinary people. That together it is possible to solve a seemingly insoluble problem. In such situations, we understand how important simple human relationships and the Life of each person are.We are all interconnected, and it is impossible to solve global problems alone. But together, united, we can find that only way out for everyone. The solution that will not only allow all of us to survive in the future, but to build a different world and a different society. The society where Human Life is the highest value and where we'll no longer allow hunger, poverty or wars - that is the Creative Society And for us, all the people of planet Earth, it is crucial to hear the truth now, because tomorrow it may be too late!

Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want To Live | International Online Forum on May 7th, 2022 | Creative Society Platform