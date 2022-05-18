HB 6105 of 2022

MICHIGAN, May 18 - House Bill 6105 (2022)

Friendly Link:

Sponsors



Categories

Liquor: other; Liquor: other; sale of nonalcoholic liquor by wholesaler; allow under certain circumstances, and allow use of coupons under certain circumstances. TIE BAR WITH: HB 6106'22, HB 6107'22



Bill Documents

Bill Document Formatting Information [x]

The following bill formatting applies to the 2021-2022 session:

- New language in an amendatory bill will be shown in bold

- Language to be removed will be stricken .

- Amendments made by the House will be blue, such as: House amended text .

- Amendments made by the Senate will be red, such as: Senate amended text . (gray icons indicate that the action did not occur or that the document is not available)

Bill Analysis





History