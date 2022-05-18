HB 6109 of 2022
MICHIGAN, May 18 - Tobacco: other; exemption from smoking prohibition in public places; modify age. TIE BAR WITH: SB 0576'21, SB 0577'21, SB 0720'21, HB 6108'22
Last Action: 5/18/2022 - referred to Committee on Regulatory Reform
