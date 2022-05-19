Debra May Honored With Respected Invitation
Standish, Michigan Retirement Advisor Joins National OrganizationSTANDISH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debra May has accepted an invitation to become an “Invited Author” on the financial website, https://annuity.com. Debra now joins an elite group of financial experts who share information about approaching retirement without market risk by authoring meaningful and useful articles focused on those retired or about to retire.
Debra May is a well-known local expert in taxes in retirement and retirement income planning. For the last 15 years, she has helped people in Standish and throughout Michigan retire safely and securely.
While working with her, not one of Mrs. May's clients has ever lost money in the stock market. Her clients include General Motors, Dow Chemical, Pepsi, and Coco-Cola retirees.
As a retirement and income planning advisor, she assists retirees and pre-retires in understanding the relationship between tax-deferred money, tax-free money, and social security benefits. Focused on helping to lower client's taxes, increase your monthly income, and help make your retirement income last longer.
Annuity.com has a simple mission. Educate people about annuities and help them determine whether an annuity is right for their retirement portfolios. We provide unbiased information on a multitude of topics needed to make optimal decisions for our own specific needs. Because we are not an insurance company, we have been able to remain a consumer-focused site, providing timely, objective, and quality information since 1995.
