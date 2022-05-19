Submit Release
Anthony De Santis Honored With Prestigious Invitation

Denver, Colorado Retirement Advisor Joins National Organization

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony De Dantis has accepted an invitation to become an “Invited Author” on the financial website, https://annuity.com. Anthony now joins an elite group of financial experts who share information about approaching retirement without market risk by authoring meaningful and useful articles focused on those retired or about to retire.

Tony De Santis is a well-known educator who has taught more than 10,000 people about creating a worry-free retirement by generating an ongoing retirement income. Tony places a key emphasis on both Tax-Free retirement strategies as well as capital preservation in any market environment.

With over twenty-five years of experience in the financial arena as a retirement and income planning specialist, he is passionate about empowering individuals, couples, and business owners with the knowledge to take control of their financial futures.

Tony assists retirees and those about to retire, protects their savings, reduces income taxes, and creates a guaranteed retirement income to last as long as they do. As an Independent Investment Advisor, he works as a fiduciary and has pledged always to put the needs of his clients above his own.

Annuity.com has a simple mission. Educate people about annuities and help them determine whether an annuity is right for their retirement portfolios. We provide unbiased information on a multitude of topics needed to make optimal decisions for our own specific needs. Because we are not an insurance company, we have been able to remain a consumer-focused site, providing timely, objective, and quality information since 1995.

Anthony De Dantis
The Direct Effect
+1 303-717-4721
tony@thedirecteffect.com

