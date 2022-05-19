Submit Release
Ainnova Tech Announces Expansion into Mexico through Partnership with Startup Mexico

Known for its VisionAi technology that detects diabetic retinopathy, the company expands its presence to provide services in Mexico

This is a significant time for our company as we expand our services to Mexico and make a real impact on the current diabetes epidemic in the country.”
— Vinicio Vargas, co-founder and CEO of Ainnova Tech
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ainnova Tech, a health technology company that created VisionAi to detect diabetic retinopathy, is pleased to announce its expansion into Mexico. The entrance into the market is supported by an alliance with Startup Mexico, created by investor Marcus Dantus, who appears on Shark Tank Mexico. This partnership allows Ainnova Tech to access the market in Mexico more efficiently, further reach diabetic patients, and impact the statistics of diabetes-related blindness in the country.

Ainnova Tech’s expansion into Mexico is critical due to its market size and diabetes epidemic. More than 13 million people in Mexico are living with diabetes, with endless waiting lists to get an eye fundus test in the public health system and a country with a low awareness of this disease.

“This is a significant time for our company as we expand our services to Mexico and make a real impact on the current diabetes epidemic in the country,” said Vinicio Vargas, co-founder and CEO of Ainnova Tech. “This market expansion allows us to further our mission of creating a future of early detection of diseases in an efficient, accessible way.”

Roughly 500 million people in the world live with diabetes, and more than 30 percent develop diabetic retinopathy, which is the leading cause of blindness in adults of working age in the world.

The company’s flagship product, VisionAi, detects diabetic retinopathy and other causes of blindness early in the fundus test, in an accessible and accurate way. The solution focuses on providing accessibility, eliminating expensive equipment, generating massiveness, and through R&D, adding early detection of new diseases in a test as simple as the fundus test.

To continue its objective of global expansion, Ainnova Tech has plans for market entrance into other Latin American countries, and entry into the US market in 2023.

Learn more about Ainnova Tech at www.ainnovatech.com and VisionAi at https://visionai.tech.

About Ainnova Tech
Ainnova Tech is a health technology company known for its flagship VisionAi product that detects diabetic retinopathy and other retinal diseases accurately within seconds. The health tech startup was founded by an experienced and innovative team composed of experts in artificial intelligence, data science, business development, and renowned medical specialists, to create solutions for the early detection of diseases using artificial intelligence. The team has received several multiple global awards and signed partnerships with hospitals as well as a globally recognized medical device company to make their innovative solutions accessible to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.ainnovatech.com and https://visionai.tech.

