Bill Duggan Named Contributing Author for ThinkAdvisor
Almont, Michigan Retirement Advisor Joins National OrganizationALMONT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Duggan has been named a contributing author for the admired industry publication, ThinkAdvisor. In addition to his expanding authorship, Bill is a well-known asset protection educator. He has guided thousands of seniors as they navigate their financial retirement options.
Bill has been guiding clients to manage their financial lives since 1988. Bill spent 13 years in banking as a Trust Officer in Florida and Michigan, five years as a broker with Smith Barney in Troy, MI, and has owned his firm since 2004, located in Almont, MI, which is 40 miles north of Detroit.
At the end of 2014, Bill exited his practice's securities side to offer only "Safe Money" programs for his clients. While providing "At Risk" investments such as mutual funds, ETFs, and individually managed portfolios of stocks and bonds as a licensed securities advisor, and now as a "Safe Money" professional exclusively, Bill has always put his clients' interests first.
