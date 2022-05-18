Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,040 in the last 365 days.

Minister’s statement on National Police Week

CANADA, May 18 - Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement in recognition of National Police Week:

“Day in and day out, police work hard in communities throughout British Columbia to keep our communities, homes and roads safe by preventing crime and responding to a variety of calls for service.

“Throughout the pandemic, the police have shown tremendous resilience, adapting quickly to complex and dynamic work environments. On the front lines, they have partnered with fire departments, B.C. ambulance services and 911 operators to keep us safe, courageously defusing perilous situations and putting the safety of British Columbians ahead of their own.

“As first responders, police officers save lives from the ravages of the toxic drug crisis, protect neighbourhoods from violence, and support communities experiencing and recovering from catastrophic fires and flooding.

“The police’s contributions and connections to community extend far beyond their work duties. Through their prevention efforts, outreach activities and volunteer work, devoted officers strengthen relationships with families, businesses and neighbourhoods.

“The police have often been the first to flag issues our communities are facing, such as prolific offenders, and they show exemplary compassion and patience as they interact with people who may have acute mental-health needs.

“I ask British Columbians to join me in recognizing the brave people serving in police departments throughout our province. Policing is a difficult job, and I’m grateful to our officers for putting their lives on the line for the safety and security of our communities. And we are grateful to their families, who serve by their side.

“Our government believes every British Columbian has the right to feel safe, and I thank the police and police leadership for all they do to help us keep our communities secure.”

You just read:

Minister’s statement on National Police Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.