Province bolsters support for live music events

CANADA, May 18 - The Province is supporting the recovery of B.C.’s live music sector with a $2.5-million boost to the Amplify BC program.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, our government recognizes that it is essential to strengthen B.C.’s music industry and to expand opportunities for people who work in this sector,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Our government is committed to supporting British Columbians wanting to pursue a flourishing and sustainable career in music, because when artists succeed, we all shine.”

As part of an ongoing commitment to economic recovery for British Columbia’s creative sector, the Province is providing the additional $2.5 million through Amplify BC to support music companies and live operations. Amplify BC is British Columbia’s music fund delivered through Creative BC, the Province’s lead agency for creative-sector funding and development.

This $2.5-million supplement to the $22.5 million already being delivered over three years demonstrates government’s recognition of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on live music performances and the music industry, and the sacrifices that were made to keep us safe.

“I'm excited that our government is delivering these programs,” said Bob D’Eith, Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film. “Government recognizes the many ways that people in B.C.’s creative sector contribute to the health, prosperity and resilience of our province, and we are committed to supporting their success.”

In 2021-22, Amplify BC provided $8.3 million to support:

216 festivals, venues and presenters through the Live Music program;

95 music companies through the Music Company Development program;

121 emerging and established musicians in advancing their careers through the Career Development and Record in BC programs; and

22 industry development projects through the Music Industry Initiatives program.

From May 16-20, 2022, British Columbia is celebrating Creative Industries Week, an industry-led awareness week featuring organized events that showcase B.C.’s creators through online and social media activities.

Quotes:

Prem Gill, CEO, Creative BC –

“Providing relief to music companies and live music presenters in B.C. is crucial during this time. This funding is essential to economic recovery within the music industry. We look forward to seeing the impacts of these programs and the operational supports that are helping music companies and live music presenters pivot, innovate and sustain.”

Tamara Stanners, co-founder and co-director, Squamish Constellation Festival –

“The Creative BC funding for Squamish Constellation Festival has truly ensured its survival. Without the support we received, we would not be booking B.C. artists and putting the incredible skills of dozens of live music-production professionals to work.”

Mike Kurkdjian, president, Prestige Guitars –

“Creative BC’s operational support grant helped us navigate through the unprecedented economic challenges posed by the pandemic. With Creative BC’s assistance, we were able to avoid layoffs while also breaking ground on our domestic manufacturing facility in North Vancouver's Shipyards District.”

Learn More:

To learn more about Amplify BC programs and past recipients, visit: https://www.creativebc.com/programs/amplify-bc

To learn more about recipients from the 2021-22 intakes, visit: https://knowledgehub.creativebc.com/s/funding-recipients/fy2021-22?tabset-4b0b0=1

For information on Creative BC and its programs and services, visit: www.creativebc.com