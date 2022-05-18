Grants promote public safety, support domestic abuse survivors

CANADA, May 18 - Communities throughout British Columbia will benefit from grants to prevent domestic violence, assist people experiencing gender-based violence and support Indigenous people recovering from trauma.

In total, 121 projects are receiving $4.3 million in one-time grants through the Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation Grant program. These projects are led by local governments, school districts, and other not-for-profit and community-based organizations.

“We are building safer communities by redirecting the profits of crime into projects that prevent gender-based and domestic violence, and connect victims with the services they need,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The organizations receiving Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation Grants are essential partners in our government’s work to combat crime. I thank them for helping to create a stronger, more resilient province.”

The grants have been awarded among six streams:

gender-based violence;

domestic violence prevention and intervention programming;

Indigenous healing;

human trafficking, sexual exploitation, sex worker safety;

restorative justice; and

child and youth advocacy centres.

In addition, the grants will fund police training and equipment, as well as a BC Lions Football Club mentorship program that discourages gang involvement and promotes mental health.

This year, 54 projects tackling gender-based violence and preventing domestic violence are receiving approximately $1.8 million. The grants fund initiatives that include expanding outreach to Indigenous victims, support for healing circles, training to provide culturally competent and trauma-informed services, and counselling for men to avoid abusive behaviour.

The Support Network for Indigenous Women & Women of Colour (SNIWWOC) is receiving $28,211 to fund monthly support groups for survivors of domestic violence. The non-profit is dedicated to empowering Indigenous, Black, other women of colour, Two-Spirit and non-binary individuals, and helping them overcome barriers to access health care, including reproductive care.

“The past two years have been incredibly challenging for everyone, but especially for low-income women of colour who face intersecting marginalization,” said Boma Brown, executive director, SNIWWOC. “Funds will be used to provide monthly support groups, peer support, and up to eight hours of one-on-one counselling for survivors of domestic violence. We are so grateful to the Province for supporting our efforts to ensure that women of colour and Indigenous women across B.C. live a life free of violence.”

Additional projects focused on crime prevention will also be provided funding in the coming months.

The Civil Forfeiture Office continues to undermine the profit motive behind criminal activity by taking away tools and proceeds of crime, and putting them back into programs that support community safety and crime prevention.

This year’s grants align with the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General and the Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity’s development of an action plan to end gender-based violence. This includes Budget 2022’s $22 million in stable funding for sexual assault centres. As well, the Province has invested $5.34 million in the Path Forward Community Fund to expand safety planning capacity and protect Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ+ people.

Quick Facts:

Since 2017-18, the Civil Forfeiture Crime Prevention and Remediation Grant program has provided more than $43 million to help organizations throughout B.C.

The Province announced an open call for this year’s grant applications in October 2021.

