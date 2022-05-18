EUCAST Announces New Members to Board of Directors
Leading Wireless Broadband Access Technology
Leaders Share Commitment to Closing Digital Divide, Improving Digital Infrastructure
Our technology allows for continuous communication among users even in the event of emergencies and system failures – with the complete network in a box the size of a backpack”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaehyeong Kim, CEO of EUCAST Global a company with 4G LTE and 5G advanced wireless telecommunication technology, announced it has appointed two new leaders to its Board of Directors as the company continues to expand into to United States marketplace. The Honorable Betsy Markey and Gary Sumihiro of Sumihiro Investments are joining the Board to help strategically navigate EUCAST solutions for the complicated digital infrastructure landscape.
EUCAST endeavors to equip underserved communities with broadband wireless internet coverage, especially students in rural areas, farmers exploring smart farming options, underserved communities, and Native American nations (1/3 of which lack adequate internet coverage.) The company provides wireless communication systems that allow users to access the internet whenever and wherever they want – bridging the immediate need for digital technology with the process for installing complicated and time-consuming infrastructure support.
“We are thrilled that Betsy and Gary are making their roles with EUCAST official by joining the Board of Directors,” said EUCAST CEO Jaehyeong Kim. “They share my vision of providing our state-of-the-art equipment and technology to serve rural and remote communities.”
EUCAST’s advanced equipment, comprising base stations, control servers, core network, and network management systems, allow users in remote and underserved communities to access the internet. The company also provides private network solutions for businesses that share confidential information – including digital twin solutions.
Gary Sumihiro specializes in US and international transactions, strategy, management, and consulting services with a specialty in identifying startups with the potential to grow and go global.
Betsy Markey enjoys more than 30 years of strategic leadership as a Member of Congress, Executive Director of Colorado’s Economic Development and International Trade, senior federal government official and business owner.
“The increase of users and limited bandwidth create congestion that EUCAST solves,” explained Betsy Markey. “We can work with municipalities and private enterprise to prevent the slowing of systems that result until the infrastructure can catch up.”
“EUCAST technology prevents service disruptions we all experience,” Gary Sumihiro explained. “Our technology allows for continuous communication among users even in the event of emergencies and system failures – with the complete network in a box the size of a backpack.”
EUCAST recently announced a partnership with the University of Denver and is also a member of the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance.
About EUCAST
EUCAST provides end-to-end advanced wireless access solutions, comprised of base stations, control servers and gateway, core network, network management systems, and user devices. EUCAST has been a leading force in the advanced wireless access technology marketplace for more than a decade.
Please visit http://www.eu-cast.com/
