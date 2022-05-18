Innovative STEM SmartLab Launched at Saint Joseph

A SmartLab Student Engaging With Snap Circuits SmartLab Ribbon Cutting Ceremony A SmartLab Workstation

Saint Joseph Catholic School partners with community leader Campos EPC and edtech innovator Creative Learning Systems to deliver holistic STEM education

Our students are craving the opportunity to use their critical thinking skills and abilities to build and create. They are the future innovators of this world!” — Amanda Hawley

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saint Joseph Catholic School in Placentia, CA, recently cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art STEM classroom for their elementary school. Implemented with funding support from the Campos EPC Foundation, the SmartLab Learning Environment allows students to explore their own interests across disciplines like engineering, robotics, mechanics, computer graphics, circuitry, and sustainability.

SmartLab aligns with St. Joseph School’s commitment to meeting the unique and diverse needs of each learner while helping to develop their spiritual, intellectual, and emotional growth. “Partnering with community and education leaders like Campos EPC and Creative Learning Systems to bring STEM education to our students at St. Joseph is so vitally needed in this educational environment,” shared school principal Amanda Hawley. “Our students are craving the opportunity to use their critical thinking skills and abilities to build and create. They are the future innovators of this world!”

Creative Learning Systems has been developing innovative technology-based classrooms since 1987. Ashley Mathis, CEO, notes that “With STEM occupations growing twice as fast as all others in the US, it’s critical that educators provide learners with innovative, hands-on learning opportunities that prepare them to be the next generation of leaders, change makers, and engaged citizens.”

Campos EPC is an industry leader in engineering, procurement, and construction services. According to Founder and CEO Marco Campos, “The Campos EPC SmartLabs are an ideal way to expose women and under-represented minorities to STEM fields and to get STEM integrated in their day-to-day educational curriculum. We have seen material increases in math and science scores where we have installed these labs.”

St Joseph School encourages and develops students to become life-long learners. Collaborative learning opportunities like SmartLab help students to realize their full potential and God given talents. According to STEM Facilitator James Weiss, “We’re most excited about the opportunity for our students to grow creativity and have resources to explore the technology available to them. We want to ignite their passion for STEM in the SmartLab and anticipate improved learning outcomes of critical thinking skills. We hope this inspires them to further their learning in high school and college, then pursue a career in a STEM related field.”

SmartLab Learning supports over 400 student-led STEM activities and has served more than 2.4 million K-12 learners with STEM-focused solutions that include problem-solving; authentic, student-led experiences; standards-aligned supplemental curriculum; and rigorous professional development.

St. Joseph Catholic School opened its doors to Placentia and its surrounding communities in 1959. Since that time, St. Joseph has striven to educate and guide students as faith-filled responsible Catholics, lifelong learners, academically prepared students, and well rounded individuals. They are a small school with just one class per grade, serving students from preschool through 8th grade. Small class sizes enable St Joseph to provide individualized education for their students and ensure growth at all levels.

Through project-based learning (PBL) with a STEM focus we inspire the next generation of leaders, change-makers, and engaged citizens.