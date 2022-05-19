Enso Rings Partners with Zales® to Offer Premium Silicone Wedding Rings at Select Zales Locations and at Zales.com
Enso Rings silicone wedding bands are now available nationwide at participating Zales retail stores and at Zales.comLEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enso Rings, the premium brand in silicone jewelry, today launched a partnership with Zales® to sell Enso’s Elements Collection of silicone wedding bands at 100 Zales retail stores and online at Zales.com. Designed and manufactured in the USA using a patented process for infusing precious materials into silicone, the Elements Collection by Enso Rings presents Zales customers with a stylish, flexible companion to their traditional engagement and wedding bands.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Zales. We started Enso Rings in 2015 to create a wedding band we could safely and comfortably wear in settings where our traditional metal and diamond wedding rings might be damaged, lost or cause injury,” said Aaron Dalley, Co-founder of Enso Rings. “We’ve worked hard to make Enso Rings worthy of the love and commitment wedding bands represent. This opportunity to offer Enso’s premium silicone bands alongside Zales wedding rings is welcome validation of our efforts.”
“For our active lifestyle customers and those who are simply looking for a wedding band to complement their formal wedding band, Zales is happy to partner with Enso to offer durable and stylish silicone bands in various colors and styles,” said Angela Kennedy, Vice President of Merchandising at Zales. “This partnership is one more way we’re inspiring love for our customers in all that they do.”
Enso Rings’ Elements Collection available at Zales features eight premium silicone wedding bands, seven in the Elements Classic form factor, including Platinum (thin and standard widths), Rose Gold (halo and thin widths), Diamond (thin), and Black Pearl (thin and standard widths); plus the Elements Contour form factor in Platinum (standard width). Prices range from $39.99 to $49.99.
To view the assortment, please visit: https://www.zales.com/collections/enso-silicone-bands/c/0111022172
About Enso Rings:
Enso Rings is the leader in premium silicone jewelry, featuring a patented process for infusing precious materials into their Elements Collection. With a culture of love and lifestyle, Enso Rings melds the benefits of silicone with the beauty and creativity of jewelry making. Champions of design and collaboration, the company crafts most of their collections at their headquarters in Utah and partners with other mission-aligned brands, creators and non-profits who value style, expression, and being a force for good. At the heart of Enso Rings' crafting philosophy is bringing to life comfortable and safe companion pieces to traditional jewelry. The company's silicone jewelry is ideal for activities and moments where traditional jewelry could be lost or damaged. To learn more about Enso Rings, their silicone jewelry collections and the brand's Rings for a Reason (R4R) movement, visit www.EnsoRings.com.
About Zales:
Zales The Diamond Store® is a leading brand name in fine jewelry retailing. Zales is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers® operates over 3,300 stores. For additional information on Zales, visit www.Zales.com or follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Zales), Twitter® (www.twitter.com/ZalesJewelers), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/Zales), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/ZalesJewelers) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/ZalesJewelers).
