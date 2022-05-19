Raging Waters LA Beginning Season Early Featuring New Bombs Away Drop Slide, Increased Pay Seasonal Workers

California’s Largest Waterpark opens May 21 with new dual water slide combination; Park continuing to recruit staff

SAN DIMAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time since 2019, Raging Waters Los Angeles will start its season on schedule in May with a big launch planned for its two new Bombs Away water slides.

Water park season splashes to life on Saturday, May 21 at Raging Waters for the earliest opening in park history. New in 2022, the thrilling Bombs Away drop slides debut with two unique experiences. Riders can pick between a straight-speed six-story, 70 degree drop, or a twisting, turning loop through a closed-tube 325-foot-long fly-by at similarly supersonic speeds. Choose your drop tube and feel the anticipation build until… the floor disappears from under you! Then, head back up to try the other slide on this doubly fun new attraction. Bombs Away is scheduled to open for Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 28.

“Bombs Away is going to blast our guests into a great summer,” said General Manager Roland Reyes. “We want to give our guests more ways and more days to play at Raging Waters, and we’re glad to get open earlier than normal this year.”

With so many moments and memories to create, the best way to capture them all is with a Season Pass. Passes pay for themselves after just two visits and are available through payment plans for a limited time, highlighted by the best-value Gold Pass that offers free parking, a Bring-A-Friend free ticket, and more.

Also new for 2022, guests will find a more efficient, convenient and visitor-friendly payment process throughout Raging Waters Los Angeles. The park will only accept credit, debit and prepaid cards or secure mobile payments such as Apple Pay. This switch will create a smoother and safer experience for guests by reducing wait times in lines for food, tickets and more. Guests that prefer cash have no cause for concern: they can use new, free Cash to Card Kiosks conveniently located throughout the resort to convert up to $500 cash onto a prepaid card. This prepaid card can be used to purchase tickets and frequent stores and stands throughout Raging Waters, as well as being used free of fees outside the park anywhere cards are accepted.

The 2022 Raging Waters season will run through September 25, 2022. Daily tickets are on sale now for only $48.99. For more details on Raging Waters 2022 Season Passes, the new Bombs Away slides, careers and job opportunities, and more, visit RagingWaters.com.

About Raging Waters LA:

Raging Waters Los Angeles, located where the 10, 210 and 57 freeways meet in San Dimas, is California’s largest waterpark. The 60-acre waterpark has been recognized by USA TODAY as a “Top 10 Water Park” and features more than 50 world-class rides, slides and attractions for the entire family to enjoy.

About Palace Entertainment:

Palace Entertainment is one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States, with 25 major entertainment and educational venues across 10 different states offering a wide range of family-friendly rides, attractions and educational experiences. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., Palace Entertainment is part of Parques Reunidos, one of the leading global operators, with more than 60 different assets (theme parks, zoos and marine parks, water parks and other attractions) spread out over various countries across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.