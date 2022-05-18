Hawkins County High Schools Earn Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two Hawkins County high schools, Cherokee High School and Clinch School earned the Secretary of State's Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award by registering 100% of the eligible students to vote.

"Reaching 100% voter registration is an impressive accomplishment for Cherokee High School and Clinch School," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "The Hawkins County Election Commission and the students, faculty and staff of both of these schools are to be commended for the commitment they’ve show to increasing voter registration in Hawkins County."

The Secretary of State's office launched the Anne Dallas Dudley Award program for the 2021-2022 school year to promote voter registration among Tennessee high school students. High schools that registered 100% of the eligible students earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. High schools that registered at least 85% of the eligible students earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award.

"I’m happy to see that we have such conscientious students and counselors at Cherokee High School and Clinch High School," said Hawkins County Administrator of Elections Crystal Rogers. " Both schools earning the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold award for 100% participation in registering qualified students to vote has shown me our county has a bright future with informed voters!"

All Tennessee public, charter or private school or home school association can participate in the Anne Dallas Dudley Award program. This year 18 Tennessee high schools in 12 counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. Eighteen high schools representing 13 counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award.

“Our goal at Cherokee High School is to prepare our graduates to become successful, productive citizens,” said Cherokee High School Head Principal David Kenner. “One of the most important rights we have as citizens is our right to vote. Thank you to the Hawkins County Election Commission for helping us reach 100% voter registration and to the Secretary of State for recognizing us with the Anne Dallas Dudley Award."

“Clinch School is incredibly proud to receive the Anne Dallas Dudley Award on behalf of all our civic-minded students who registered to vote this year,” said Clinch School Principal Bonnie Peters. “With the help of our Guidance Counselor, Diana O'Neil, a majority of our juniors and seniors will be prepared to cast a ballot in upcoming elections and assume roles as active and participatory citizens."

The award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley who helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

The Anne Dallas Dudley Award is part of the Secretary of State's civics engagement initiative to increase voter registration in Tennessee and prepare students to be actively engaged citizens.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award and other civic engagement efforts from the Tennessee Department of State, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.