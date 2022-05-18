Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,021 in the last 365 days.

Hawkins County High Schools Earn Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Two Hawkins County high schools, Cherokee High School and Clinch School earned the Secretary of State's Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award by registering 100% of the eligible students to vote. 

"Reaching 100% voter registration is an impressive accomplishment for Cherokee High School and Clinch School," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "The Hawkins County Election Commission and the students, faculty and staff of both of these schools are to be commended for the commitment they’ve show to increasing voter registration in Hawkins County." 

The Secretary of State's office launched the Anne Dallas Dudley Award program for the 2021-2022 school year to promote voter registration among Tennessee high school students. High schools that registered 100% of the eligible students earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. High schools that registered at least 85% of the eligible students earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award. 

"I’m happy to see that we have such conscientious students and counselors at Cherokee High School and Clinch High School," said Hawkins County Administrator of Elections Crystal Rogers. " Both schools earning the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold award for 100% participation in registering qualified students to vote has shown me our county has a bright future with informed voters!"

All Tennessee public, charter or private school or home school association can participate in the Anne Dallas Dudley Award program. This year 18 Tennessee high schools in 12 counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. Eighteen high schools representing 13 counties earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award.

“Our goal at Cherokee High School is to prepare our graduates to become successful, productive citizens,” said Cherokee High School Head Principal David Kenner. “One of the most important rights we have as citizens is our right to vote. Thank you to the Hawkins County Election Commission for helping us reach 100% voter registration and to the Secretary of State for recognizing us with the Anne Dallas Dudley Award."

“Clinch School is incredibly proud to receive the Anne Dallas Dudley Award on behalf of all our civic-minded students who registered to vote this year,” said Clinch School Principal Bonnie Peters. “With the help of our Guidance Counselor, Diana O'Neil, a majority of our juniors and seniors will be prepared to cast a ballot in upcoming elections and assume roles as active and participatory citizens."

The award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley who helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

The Anne Dallas Dudley Award is part of the Secretary of State's civics engagement initiative to increase voter registration in Tennessee and prepare students to be actively engaged citizens.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award and other civic engagement efforts from the Tennessee Department of State, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

You just read:

Hawkins County High Schools Earn Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Awards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.