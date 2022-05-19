Julian Sarafian’s, Renowned Entrepreneur & Mental Health Advocate, 'Nest Wall' Poised to Reinvent Shower Storage

Nest Mode is a company using the latest and greatest technologies to simplify shower storage.

We believe that current options for shower storage are simply outdated, inefficient, non-aesthetic, and in many cases unsustainable.” — Julian Sarafian, CEO of Nest Mode

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shower storage is about to be reinvented, thanks to the vision, efforts, and passion of The Nest Mode Team -- a small but mighty group of friends, headed by Julian Sarafian, that includes a Harvard Law School graduate, a commercial real estate vice president, and a professional photographer/graphic designer.

The Nest Mode Team is currently designing, building, and growing a community for an innovative product for shower storage called the Nest Wall. Armed with magnetic refillable bottles, two holsters for shower accessories, and simple installation, its aim is to redefine the shower experience as we know it.

“We believe that current options for shower storage are simply outdated, inefficient, non-aesthetic, and in many cases unsustainable,” explains Sarafian, whose excitement about the new product is contagious. “I think that the Nest Wall is the hands-down dominant product in its category. Frankly, there is nothing that comes close to the aesthetic appeal, functionality, and design of our product that solves the shower storage problem. Our team is passionate about the design of the Nest Wall and its ability to improve folks' lives. After all, we have aesthetic refillable soap containers in our bathrooms and kitchen. Why should that stop at the shower?”

As for funding, The Nest Mode Team’s Kickstarter campaign is launching in June. The team is focused on getting everything set for a successful launch, including a blitz marketing campaign and leveling up its engagement before then. “We are doing things a bit differently,” says Sarafian, “in taking our product to launch - with zero dollars of ad spend we are building a community of thousands using social media tools, my influencer network, and other creative avenues of exposure including LinkedIn and Pinterest. We are a very small group of friends who have full-time jobs alongside building Nest Mode, so we are making a lot out of a little by way of time and resources.”

To stay updated on Nest Wall’s progress, Sarafian suggests following The Nest Mode Team, “across social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram, our website, and our email listserv. We are building a digital community of supporters who want to see the Nest Wall come to life. With their help, we want to bring the Nest Wall to its next phase of production and get it in the hands of folks everywhere.” TikTok in particular has been a boon to The Nest Mode Team. According to Sarafian, “In less than six weeks we raised a TikTok community of nearly 20,000 folks who support our product - in our opinion another telling sign of how deeply folks in the public want and are interested in this concept.”

There is initial strong interest in the business world as well. Sarafian reveals, “As one data point, an international big box retailer reached out to us about working together after seeing our product on TikTok.”

Julian Sarafian

Julian Sarafian is a Harvard Law school graduate and California-licensed attorney who represents digital creators, content creators, entrepreneurs, and writers. Sarafian is co-CEO of startup Nest Mode - a company on a mission to reinvent shower storage. He is also a viral content creator on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitch, where his cumulative following is over 300,000. His content focuses on the importance of mental health both in and out of the legal profession. Sarafian’s advocacy work has been covered by Bloomberg Law and Newsweek. He is also the Chief Partner of his own law firm - For Creators, By Creators PC - with the mission of protecting creators in the digital age. A lawyer by training, Julian is an active thought leader in the legal industry, providing insight to trends in the profession and consulting with lawyers on wellness. His written work has been published in The American Lawyer and Bloomberg Law.