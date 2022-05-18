The Wolf Administration announced that Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman today submitted his declaration to the General Assembly that he is again able to discharge the powers and duties of the office of lieutenant governor. With this declaration, he will be able to resume the powers and duties of the office of lieutenant governor, at the expiration of four days, on May 23, 2022. Until that time, President Pro Tempore of the Senate Jake Corman will continue temporarily to assume the duties of acting lieutenant governor, per a standard process under Pennsylvania law.
Lt. Gov. Fetterman Submits Written Declaration to General Assembly
May 18, 2022, 21:22 GMT
