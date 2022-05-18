Palmer Seventh-day Adventist Church in Palmer, AK hosts the first annual Valley 2 Village International Food Fair
One community coming together to show kindness to another.PALMER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Location and date:
Palmer Seventh-day Adventist Church located at 2238 Inner Springer Loop, Palmer AK, June 12, 12 pm to 4 pm.
Palmer Seventh-day Adventist Church, along with Colony Days, will host the first annual Valley 2 Village International Food Fair for Arctic Mission Adventure on 06/12/2022 at the Palmer Seventh-day Adventist Church located at 2238 Inner Springer Loop, Palmer, AK.
Arctic Mission Adventure aims to serve Alaska Native communities to lessen the effects of generational trauma, including depression, substance and physical abuse, and suicide. Currently, Alaska Native communities need our help more than ever because of the increased depression and isolation brought about by COVID-19. So far, we've raised some funds to provide programs like day camps, vacation Bible school, suicide prevention, after-school kids time, and more.
We have been planning the first of the annual Valley 2 Village event for a year to bring you an exciting event. In addition to great food, we have appearances by the King's Chapel, The Alaska Native Heritage Center, Button Box Gang, and more.
The event will feature Alaska Native culture, local entertainment, and ethnic food. All funds raised will support Alaskan communities through Arctic Mission Adventure, said Pastor Ryan Rogers, Pastor of the Palmer Seventh-day Adventist Church.
The Blood Bank of Alaska will be on campus and available to accept blood donations during the event. Palmer Mayor Edna Devries will be there to speak on the subject of our local community.
We hope to raise over 30,000 dollars for Arctic Mission Adventure, said organizer Dexter Saddler, and have a lot of fun.
To support this wonderful cause, visit palmersda.org/events to register; registration is free.
ABOUT AMA
AMA has volunteers living in eight communities at an annual cost of $30,000 per village. Volunteers provide village-specific ministries, which encompass day camps, the Adopt-a-Village program, food pantries, leadership development, and specific outreach for the native people of Alaska. The radio ministry has been restructured and has grown significantly, with several radio stations broadcasting now in Bush Alaska. Each fall, we endeavor to bring a Native artist or speaker to one or more communities to inspire and encourage residents who very seldom get to enjoy an event of this nature.
There are still over 200 villages with no AMA presence! We continue to move forward in faith as we witness the positive difference in the lives of the people that AMA serves and the community response that the program has received. Please lift AMA in your prayers, asking for God's continued blessing on this ministry, Arctic Mission Adventure.
AMA Mission Statement
Arctic Mission Adventure (AMA) strives to become a "Center of Influence" for spiritual, emotional, mental, and physical healing through a network of volunteers. By partnering with local community leaders, AMA volunteers help to address these needs through relationship-building and ministries such as radio broadcasting, day camps, and community-based projects and outreach.
Carol Baker and Monte Burtch
Palmer Seventh-day Adventist Church
+1 907-745-2260
palmersdachurchoffice@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Vally2Village Full Conversation