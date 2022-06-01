Rive Music Video Promotion presents: Anthony D and Chris Raww - "Still On The Run" - New Music Video for All

Chris Raww and Anthony D, artists - "Still on the Run" Anthony D and Chris Raww, artists "Still on the Run" Chris Raww and Anthony D, artists - "Still on the Run" Chris Raww and Anthony D "Still on the Run" "Still on the Run" cover

Blend a Larger Than Life Splash of Music With Elements From Forrest Gump and Dumb and Dumber -The Result Is a Music Video for Everyone.

Some call it 'Chasing Dreams' - And we are Still on the Run.” — Chris Raww & Anthony D

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proven artists Chris Raww and Anthony D have gone above and beyond with their latest creative project. Some call it 'Chasing Dreams', but this pair say they are “Still On The Run”. Adding a creative spin from timeless and award-winning movies, these Minneapolis musicians used the 'dream chasing' concept to produce a powerful, positive, and uplifting message that crosses a variety of music genres and applies to all ages. If you remember the classic Forrest Gump or the movie Dumb and Dumber, this music video is right up your alley.

Chris Raww is known to his fans through his Hip-Hop group “The Affiliates” dating back over 20 years, and touring the United States with artists like Devin The Dude, Haystack, and Jellyroll. Chris Raww is "Still on the Run' through 'Mann Up Music' and 'Mann Up Media' and will be performing August 3rd with Devin the Dude at the PourHouse in downtown, Minneapolis, MN. Tickets are available at: https://thepourhousempls.com/event/devin-the-dude/

Anthony D has also been creating music over two decades, working with a handful of legendary artists in both the music and film industries. Anthony D is the owner and genius behind 'Magic Film Maker', a professional video company and he is known for expressing his creativity through video and music which allows him to hit projects from both sides. Anthony's latest project, 'Battles for Love', is next on the horizon. Stay tuned on Facebook for additional details: https://www.facebook.com/IAmAnthonyD/.

Chris Raww and Anthony D take the "Still on the Run" project all the way across the United States from the city streets of Minneapolis to the beautiful beaches of South Florida. From the 1980s Nikes that Tom Hanks wore in Forrest Gump, all the way to the scooters that match the Dumb & Dumber tuxedos. This pair came together to create a positive song and video for all ages to enjoy and they have certainly delivered. Hold on tight world, these boys are “Still On The Run”. This is a fresh and unique new music video that will leave viewers of all ages smiling and wanting more.

Chris Raww & Anthony D - "Still On The Run" Official Music Video