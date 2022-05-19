Saxo Bank implements Adenza ControllerView to automate risk calculations and regulatory reporting throughout Europe

By working with Adenza, we will ensure that our risk and regulatory reporting capabilities are equally advanced and capable of scaling with us globally as we continue to grow.” — Mette Ingeman Pedersen, Group CFO, Saxo Bank

LONDON, UK, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, the new company formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL to provide customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms, is now providing Basel-driven capital calculations and reporting for Saxo Bank. Adenza is supporting the bank’s multijurisdictional capital and liquidity reporting requirements throughout Denmark, Switzerland and UK, with plans to expand into the Netherlands.

Saxo Bank has deployed Adenza ControllerView® data integrity and control platform to power its new Regulatory Platform for Financial, Risk, Capital and Liquidity Reporting. Addressing Basel-driven capital requirements, European Banking Authority (EBA) liquidity and capital standards, along with local financial reporting requirements, the ControllerView platform has been seamlessly integrated into Saxo Bank’s existing architecture. The platform draws data from across its operation to streamline the management of reporting obligations and enhance data harmonization across the organization.

“As financial sector regulation continues to grow, both in terms of scale and complexity, it was critical that we deploy a risk and regulatory platform that allowed us to harmonize regulatory solutions across our global organization, while also gaining operational efficiency and flexibility,” said Mette Ingeman Pedersen, Group CFO, Saxo Bank. “By working with Adenza, we will ensure that our risk and regulatory reporting capabilities are equally advanced and capable of scaling with us globally as we continue to grow.”

“The ControllerView solution is such an ideal fit for Saxo Bank because it allows the institution to address all of its regulatory reporting needs today and in the future from a single, highly flexible platform,” said Imad Abou Haidar, UK Nordics & CIS Regional Head of Sales, Adenza. “By delivering a complete, vertically integrated risk calculation and reporting solution, we’ve given Saxo Bank a single source of truth that delivers consistency and reliability in a constantly-changing regulatory environment.”

About The Saxo Bank Group

Saxo Bank connects people to investment opportunities in global capital markets. As a provider of multi-asset trading and investment, Saxo Bank strives to empower people with a user-friendly, seamless and personalised platform experience that gives them exactly what they need, when they need it, no matter if they want to actively trade global markets or invest into their future.

Founded in 1992, Saxo Bank was one of the first financial institutions to develop an online trading platform that provided private investors with the same tools and market access as professional traders, large institutions and fund managers. Saxo combines an agile fintech mindset with close to 30 years of experience and track record in global capital markets to deliver a state-of-the-art experience to clients. The Saxo Bank Group holds four banking licenses and is well regulated globally. Saxo offers clients around the world broad access to global capital markets across asset classes, where they can trade more than 60,000 instruments in over 26 languages from one single margin account. The Saxo Bank Group also powers more than 120 financial institutions as partners by boosting the investment experience they can offer their clients via its open banking technology.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Saxo Bank’s client assets total more than 85 billion Euros and the company has more than 2,600 financial and technology professionals in financial centers around the world including London, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Paris, Zurich, Dubai and Tokyo.

About Adenza

Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premise or on-cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.

With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.

