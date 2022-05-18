Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,012 in the last 365 days.

Greenstein Statement on Announcement of Statewide Police Licensing Program

Trenton – Today Senator Linda Greenstein, chair of the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee, issued the following statement on proposed legislation to create a statewide police licensing program. The Senator is slated to be the prime sponsor of the newly announced legislation:

“We have taken major steps over recent years – requiring the use of body-worn cameras, enhancing training, and increasing the diversity of our law enforcement agencies – to fortify the relationships between our communities and the law enforcement agencies that protect them. Police licensure is a commonsense next step,” said Senator Linda Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex). “Our communities will be better served – and our law enforcement agencies will be better equipped – with a framework for licensure in place.”

You just read:

Greenstein Statement on Announcement of Statewide Police Licensing Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.