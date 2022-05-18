Greenstein Statement on Announcement of Statewide Police Licensing Program

Trenton – Today Senator Linda Greenstein, chair of the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee, issued the following statement on proposed legislation to create a statewide police licensing program. The Senator is slated to be the prime sponsor of the newly announced legislation:

“We have taken major steps over recent years – requiring the use of body-worn cameras, enhancing training, and increasing the diversity of our law enforcement agencies – to fortify the relationships between our communities and the law enforcement agencies that protect them. Police licensure is a commonsense next step,” said Senator Linda Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex). “Our communities will be better served – and our law enforcement agencies will be better equipped – with a framework for licensure in place.”