Wildlife Professionals from Around the World to Discuss Role of Fertility Control in Mitigating Human-Wildlife Conflicts
9th International Conference on Wildlife Fertility Control takes place May 23-25 in Colorado Springs, CO.
In accordance with the conference theme “Creating Connections” we hope to encourage collaboration among all wildlife practitioners, including biologists, social scientists, wildlife managers & others.”MEDIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do wild horses, elephants, deer, kangaroos, hippos and even prairie dogs have in common? As human populations expand, conflicts between these and other species and humans are growing exponentially worldwide.
— Stephanie Boyles Griffin, BIWFC Science and Policy Director
Next week, May 23-25, nearly 130 wildlife professionals from around the world will be discussing the role of fertility control in mitigating human wildlife conflicts as well as the development of wildlife fertility control methods during the 9th International Conference on Wildlife Fertility Control, at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs, CO.
Hosted by The Botstiber Institute for Wildlife Fertility Control (BIWFC), this conference will include a diverse group of speakers and attendees from the US, UK, Canada, Spain, Italy, Japan, India, Australia, and South Africa. Speakers will present in sessions on human dimensions, recent research, practical applications, identification and delivery, modelling and data management, ethics and welfare, and social, economic political and regulatory aspects of the field. (See Agenda here.)
Among the conference speakers will be representatives from:
• London School of Economics and Political Science, UK
• University of Exeter, UK
• University of Edinburgh, UK
• National Wildlife Management Center Animal and Plant Health Agency, UK
• University of Sydney, Australia,
• Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, Spain,
• ACME Srl, Italy,
• Indian Institute of Science, India,
• Humane Society International/Africa,
• African Conservation Trust, South Africa,
• The US Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management, USA
• The Humane Society of the United States, USA
• New York City Parks and Recreation, USA
• The National Wildlife Research Center, USA
The 9th International Conference on Wildlife Fertility Control is a continuation of an international conference series that began more than 34 years ago in Philadelphia, PA. Since then, subsequent conferences have been held in Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Wyoming and most recently Washington, D.C. in 2017.
“Significant progress has been made in the field of wildlife fertility control since our last international conference in 2017,” said BIWFC Managing Director Monique Principi. “But challenges remain that must be addressed to supply the increasing demand for effective, humane and sustainable methods to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts.”
This year’s conference will highlight the need to raise public awareness and understanding of the role that fertility control can play in mitigating human-wildlife conflict, and the importance of cross disciplinary cooperation.
“In accordance with the conference theme “Creating Connections,” explained Stephanie Boyles Griffin, BIWFC Science and Policy Director, “we hope to encourage collaboration among all wildlife practitioners, including biologists, social scientists, wildlife managers, government agencies, policymakers, legislators, and NGOs and others.”
The Botstiber Institute for Wildlife Fertility Control was established six years ago as a partnership between the Dietrich W. Botstiber Foundation and The Humane Society of the United States. Headquartered in Media PA, with an additional office in the United Kingdom, the BIWFC aims to advance the use of effective, sustainable fertility control methods to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts and promote coexistence worldwide.
For more about the BIWFC visit www.wildifefertilitycontrol.org.
Rose Lombardo
The Botstiber Institute for Wildlife Fertility Control
rlombardo@botstiber.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other