More about The notification of the June 8, 2022, monthly meeting has been amended

May 18, 2022

AMENDED PUBLIC NOTICE

OPEN MEETING

Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at Georgia Public Safety Training Center (Room C-115), 1000 Indian Springs Drive, Forsyth, Georgia 31029.

Please note that offender cases are not discussed or considered during monthly Board meetings.



______________________________

La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.

Director of Legal Services

Executive Secretary to the Board