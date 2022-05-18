AG News Release: FORMER KAUA`I POLICE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEE INDICTED FOR FELONY THEFT

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i Attorney General Holly T. Shikada announced that on May 11, 2022, a grand jury in Kaua`i County indicted former Kaua`i Police Department employee Mikalynn Hiranaka on charges arising from alleged conduct from 2017 through 2019, while employed as a clerk in Kaua`i Police Department Records Division and involving funds collected on behalf of the State of Hawai‘i.

The charges are:

Count 1: Computer Fraud in the First Degree, a class A felony punishable by an automatic prison term of up to 20 years and a fine not exceeding $50,000.

Count 2: Theft in the First Degree, a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine not exceeding $25,000.

“We thank the Kaua‘i Police Department for bringing this matter to our attention and for their assistance in the investigation and prosecution of this matter,” Attorney General Shikada said. “Employees of government in the State of Hawai‘i, whether at the State or local level, are public servants who must be held accountable when they engage in misconduct. The Department of the Attorney General is dedicated to vigorously investigating and prosecuting such allegations to the full extent of the law.”

This investigation was coordinated by the Department of the Attorney General Investigations Division and the Kauai Police Department.

Ms. Hiranaka surrendered to law enforcement on May 12, 2022 and was released after posting a $10,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear for arraignment and plea on May 24, 2022 at the Circuit Court (Fifth Circuit) in Lihu`e.

An indictment is a finding of probable cause and is not a criminal conviction. Ms. Hiranaka is presumed innocent unless and until she is found guilty of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

