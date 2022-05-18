Calling All Citizen Scientists! ODA Kicks off Statewide Tree-of-Heaven Tally

News release: May 18, 2022

As part of Oregon Invasive Weed Awareness Week, the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s (ODA) Noxious Weed, and Insect Pest Prevention and Management programs are kicking off a six-month statewide tally of invasive tree-of-heaven locations thanks to funding from the U.S. Forest Service.

Anyone interested in helping with the tally can join the iNaturalist project at https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/oregon-tree-of-heaven-tally. There is an iNaturalist mobile app available that makes it easy to capture tree-of-heaven locations. Participants will be able to follow the progress of the tally on the project page, including the leaders in numbers of observations.

Tree-of-heaven is a noxious weed that is a key host to the invasive spotted lanternfly, an insect which has not been found alive in Oregon, but has the potential to cause significant damage to economically and ecologically important plants including grapevines, and maple, black walnut, birch, and willow trees.

Key identifying features to tree-of-heaven are

its large leaves with smaller pointed leaflets that have small “lobes” at the base with small raised glands on back,

the distinctive smell which some describe as rancid peanut butter,

and the heart-shaped scars left behind when the large leaf stems fall from the trunk.

ODA’s insect trappers also will be looking for the tree while crisscrossing the state to place and check traps that help monitor for many types of invasive insects.

After the census wraps up in October, the information gathered will be used to help monitor for spotted lanternfly, and possibly target key areas for control of the plant that are at high risk for damage should the insect be detected in Oregon.

For more information about ODA’s Noxious Weed Program, don’t hesitate to contact

Beth Myers-Shenai

Invasive Weed Management Specialist

Beth.Myers-Shenai@oda.oregon.gov

541-580-1622

¡Llamada a todos los ciudadanos científicos!

El ODA pone en marcha un censo de árboles del cielo en todo el estado

Como parte de la semana de concientización sobre malezas invasoras de Oregon, el Programa de Manejo y Prevención de Plagas de Insectos y el Programa de Control de Malezas Nocivas del Departamento de Agricultura de Oregon (ODA, por sus siglas en inglés) están iniciando un censo estatal durante seis meses de las ubicaciones de árboles del cielo invasores gracias a la financiación del Servicio Forestal de los Estados Unidos.

Quien sea que quiera ayudar con el conteo puede unirse al proyecto iNaturalist en https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/oregon-tree-of-heaven-tally. Hay una aplicación móvil iNaturalist disponible que facilita la captura de ubicaciones de árboles del cielo remotamente. Los participantes podrán seguir el progreso de la cuenta en la página del proyecto, incluyendo quiénes son los líderes en el número de observaciones.

El árbol del cielo es una maleza nociva que es un huésped clave para la mosca linterna con manchas invasora, un insecto que no se ha encontrado vivo en Oregon, pero que tiene el potencial de causar un gran daño a plantas económica y ecológicamente importantes, como vides, arces, nogales negros, abedules, sauces y otros árboles.

Las características de identificación del árbol del cielo son

sus hojas grandes con folíolos puntiagudos más pequeños que tienen pequeños “lóbulos” en la base con pequeñas glándulas elevadas en la parte posterior,

el olor distintivo que algunos describen como mantequilla de cacahuate rancia, y

las cicatrices en forma de corazón que quedan cuando los tallos de las hojas grandes se caen del tronco.

Los atrapadores de insectos de ODA también estarán atentos al árbol mientras recorren el estado para colocar y revisar trampas que ayudan a monitorear muchos tipos de insectos invasores.

Una vez que finalice el censo en octubre, la información recopilada se usará para ayudar a monitorear la mosca linterna con manchas y enfocarse en controlar la planta en áreas clave que corren un alto riesgo de daño si se detecta el insecto en Oregon.

Para obtener más información sobre el programa de malezas nocivas del ODA, no dude en ponerse en contacto con

Beth Myers-Shenai

Especialista en control de malezas invasoras

Beth.Myers-Shenai@oda.oregon.gov

541-580-1622