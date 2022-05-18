Submit Release
Thomas J. Baskind Establishes Endowed Scholarship At Fordham University

CARRYING ON A TRADITION OF ASSISTING FUTURE GENERATIONS OF STUDENTS

His time at Fordham was always near and dear to his heart.”
— Thomas Baskind
NEW YORK, NY, US, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Baskind family is pleased to announce that the Thomas J. Baskind Endowed Scholarship has been established to provide opportunities to deserving students at Fordham University.

While at Fordham, Baskind was the recipient of two Joseph Medill Patterson scholarships in journalism in 1966 and 1967 - his junior and senior years. The awards of $1,000 each, instituted by “The News” in memory of its founder and publisher, felt Baksind demonstrated a commitment to journalism. The scholarships also saw Baskind congratulated by Robert F. Kennedy as he wished him the best in his future career.

This new endowment ensures other students have the opportunity to excel at Fordham, a prestigious New York University. Always a champion of his Alma-Maters, Fordham held a special place in Baskind’s heart. The scholarships he received presented him with a valued opportunity which he actively appreciated throughout his life.

The first of Baskind's new endowment was awarded at the Scholarship Donors and Recipients Reception, April 25, 2022 at Manhattan’s University Club. More than 200 students and 91 donors attended the celebration, which allows for scholarship recipients to meet and connect with the donors who have helped to fund their education. Recipients were quick to point out that these scholarships offer peace of mind.


“His time at Fordham was always near and dear to his heart.” said Thomas Baskind’s son, who was in attendance at the dinner.

Baskind was born in 1947 in Astoria, Queens. He graduated from St. Francis Prep in 1964 before attending Fordham University. While there, he was a member of the Fordham Club. He then went on to earn a Master's Degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Journalism. He was a member of Sigma Delta Chi and the Association for Education in Journalism and was a guest lecturer at Fordham University Communications Department.

Thomas went on to earn a Master's Degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (School of Journalism). His graduate thesis was titled: “Conflict as a Simplifying Reporting Technique: a question of press responsibility”

With his education in journalism as a foundation, Thomas Baskind, who passed away in 2012, had a successful and varied career, including positions at Field and Stream Magazine, Editor of Lighting Design & Application, Vice President of CBS Sports, and Director of Global Vendor Management at Deutsche Bank. Later in his career, he was a self-employed sales consultant and Sales Manager.

For more information, please visit https://thomasbaskindscholarship.com/

