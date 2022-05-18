Submit Release
Mississippi-Based Small Tech Company Kopis Mobile Shutting Down

Small defense tech company Kopis Mobile is closing due to challenges posed by government budget delays and residual effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FLOWOOD, MISSISSIPPI, USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kopis Mobile chief executive officer and founder Joshua Lunn announced today that the small defense technology company is shutting down, effective May 31, 2022.

“As a small business, our company heavily relies on defense contracts,” said Lunn. “Due to challenges posed by government budget delays and residual effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, our board of members and company owners made the difficult decision to close Kopis Mobile.”

Lunn said Kopis Mobile is no longer accepting new business inquiries but plans to work with its current customers to provide essential services.

“I would like to thank all of the customers that we’ve done business with over the years,” said Lunn. “I’m also extremely proud of the many innovations our employees have contributed to the defense industry during the last decade. Kopis Mobile could not have been as successful as it was without their support and loyalty.”

The company was formed in 2013 by a former Navy SEAL and several engineers to bring a Silicon Valley design methodology to the defense space. By prioritizing end-users’ needs, Kopis Mobile was able to provide highly tailored, persona-based software solutions to support military warfighters and the ever-evolving challenges they face in modern warfare.

Customer inquiries should be directed to Info@kopismobile.com or via phone at (866) 535-1985.

- 30 -

Rachel Henson
Kopis Mobile
+1 866-535-1985
info@kopismobile.com

