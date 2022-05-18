Research Utilizing Sonablate HIFU Recognized in Award Winning Session During The 2022 AUA Annual Meeting
Sonablate Corp., a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies, today announced unprecedented interest in Sonablate HIFU and focal therapy at the 2022 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting taken place May 13-16th in New Orleans, LA.
— Richard Yang, CEO of Sonablate Corp.
This year, Sonablate Corp. debuted a new booth while exhibiting at the AUA Annual Meeting. In the exhibit hall, physicians were able to receive demonstrations on the Sonablate device and learn about Enhanced Sonablate Fusion, the latest upgrade to the fusion software which allows physicians to enable faster and more accurate intra-op MR to ultrasound registration while increasing compatibility with fusion partners.
On Saturday, May 14th, Sonablate Corp. was involved in a hands-on course which provided participating physicians the ability to experience the latest version of the Sonablate device which is equipped with industry-leading multi-vendor fusion software.
Prior to the conclusion of the congress, Sonablate HIFU clinical outcomes were highlighted in a best poster award winning presentation. The poster for the publication titled “Cancer Control Outcomes Following Focal Therapy Using High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound in 1379 Men with Nonmetastatic Prostate Cancer: A Multi-institute 15-year Experience” was authored by Deepika Reddy, MD (first author), Prof. Hashim Ahmed and Prof. Mark Emberton (joint senior authors) out of Imperial College London. The data supports the use of Sonablate® High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) for focal prostate ablation and shows favorable disease control in the medium-term.
“Interest from the urology community at AUA for Sonablate HIFU, along with key presentations on the topic of focal therapy, highlight that it is time for physicians to offer the most customizable and precise HIFU treatment to their patients.” Richard Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Sonablate Corp. “This increased interest in Sonablate HIFU comes on the heels of 9 Sonablate device sales in Q1 2022 with multiple device sales in the pipeline for Q2 and the remainder of the year”.
In addition to exhibiting at the AUA Annual Meeting, Sonablate Corp. exhibited at the concurrent Urological Society for American Veterans meeting, which was held on Sunday, May 15th.
About Sonablate Corp.
Sonablate Corp. is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. Sonablate Corp. is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. Sonablate Corp., with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the Sonablate®, which has 510(K) clearance in the U.S and NMPA clearance in China; and Sonablate® 500, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S. Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. For additional information, visit www.sonablate.com.
