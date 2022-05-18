Hackney Publications and Hackney Communications Donate $1,000 to Austin Pets Alive!
Founder Holt Hackney encouraged other subscribers, customers, and clients of his businesses to find a charity they can support and to give back.
If your business has been blessed like mine, please identify a charity that you can help. Embracing a philosophy of abundance today will benefit your company tenfold in the future.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications, the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals, and Hackney Communications, an international public relations firm, have joined forces to donate $1,000 to Austin Pets Alive!, a leader in No Kill sheltering in America’s largest No Kill city – Austin.
— Holt Hackney, Founder of Hackney Publications and Hackney Communications
“Both of my companies have been blessed to have very loyal subscribers, customers, and clients,” said Holt Hackney, the founder of each company. “I am grateful for that support and recognize the importance of giving back in a meaningful way to organizations that are making a difference in the world.”
Hackney continued, noting that he has had dogs for most of his life.
“These beings have eased the suffering of humans for a millennium and deserve a better fate than being euthanized. I ask everyone to become familiar with Austin Pets Alive! and other such organizations in their community.”
He went on to issue a challenge to individuals and businesses that have done business with his companies throughout the years.
“If your business has been blessed like mine, please identify a charity that you can help. Embracing a philosophy of abundance will benefit your company tenfold, I promise,” Hackney said.
Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of Sports Law Periodicals, producing more than a dozen newsletters and magazines. The company was founded 2002 by Holt Hackney, a lifelong journalist.
Hackney Communications
Hackney Communications is a full-service pr firm, representing nine clients across the globe. Among the firm’s clients are Burns Funding, Iasa Global, AdvisorHub, Resilient Healthcare, TempStars, Cyber Trust Alliance, eShift Technologies, Wood County Economic Development and BitMinutes.
About Austin Pets Alive!
Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is a nonprofit animal shelter and rescue organization pioneering comprehensive, innovative programs designed to save the most at-risk homeless companion animals and educate others to do the same through its American Pets Alive! nationwide education and outreach division. A leader in No Kill sheltering in America’s largest No Kill city, APA! helps more than 10,000 dogs and cats annually in Central Texas and beyond get a chance at the life they deserve. To learn more about APA!, visit austinpetsalive.org.
