From dishwasher to fine-dining restaurant owner, a Haitian immigrant celebrates Haitian Heritage Month with community

Haitian food at Kalalou restaurant Whole Snapper / Poisson gros sel can be served with plantain or rice/bean Haitian / Jamaican style food at Kalalou restaurant Guests enjoying Black Mushroom rice with oxtail food at Kalalou restaurant

All prime meals reg $25/$30 plate are now $18 to honor Haitian Heritage Month: whole Snapper, Conch/Lambi, Goat are only $18 from May18th through end of May.