ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 600 South Walnut St, Boise, Idaho 83712, until 2:00 p.m., Mountain Time, on June 1, 2021 for DFG Project No. 2022-101, Payette River WMA – Wildlife Viewing Blind. Bids may also be mailed by U.S. Postal Service to P.O. Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707 but must arrive at the PO Box before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date. Bid results will be emailed to those who submit a bid.

Project consists of construction of a new 140 square foot Wildlife Viewing Blind, access stairway, gravel parking area and walkway. The project is located within the IDFG Payette River Wildlife Management Area, in Payette County, approximately two miles northeast of New Plymouth, Idaho.

A pre-bid tour of the project (highly recommended) will be held on May 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time. Contact the Engineering Services Program, (208) 334-3730 by May 25, 2021 to make arrangements to attend this tour.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

Idaho Fish and Game

Engineering Services Program

208-334-3730

crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov

Abadan Reprographics

800-572-3706

planroom@abadanplancenter.com

Associated General Contractors

208-344-2531

planroom@idahoagc.org

Construct Connect

877-889-5404

content@constructconnect.com

Dodge / Blue Book Construction

877-784-9556

projectdata@construction.com

dodge.docs@construction.com

Spokane Regional Plan Center

509-328-9600

projectinfo@plancenter.net

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Engineering Services Program, (208) 334-3730. No deposit is required.

A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of bid opening if total bid is equal to or greater than $50,000. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid if total project value is greater than $50,000.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER