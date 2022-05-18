Submit Release
News Search

There were 861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,981 in the last 365 days.

Tarps Now® Issues Guide Hurricane and Storm Disaster Recovery

Disaster Recovery Guide Released for Preparation of This Years Anticipated Storm Season

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the 2022 Hurricane season predicted to again be above average in terms frequency and intensity, Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the issuance of a new informational guide focused on the use specialty storm that are used in the context of disaster recovery.

The guide entitled “What are the Best Storm Tarps for 2022” is designed to help homeowners, businesses and governmental agencies select the types of tarps used to recover from the impact sustained from hurricanes, tropical storms, tornados, high winds, lightening strikes, flooding and other forms of weather disasters.

Areas of focus include the use of light weight poly tarps, roofing tarps and hurricane mesh tarps for immediate external use applications following a disaster. Other tarps used in connection with such events include the use of drain tarps and debris lifting tarps, as well as heavy duty vinyl tarps for longer term recovery projects. Examples of product used for disaster recovery purposes are as follows:

Hurricane and Storm Tarps Product Information:

https://www.tarpsnow.com/light-duty-poly-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/roofing-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/7-9-oz-hurricane-trampoline-mesh-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/vinyl-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/drain-tarps-anti-static-11-oz-vinyl.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/drain-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/breathable-waterproof-canvas-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/roof-debris-lifting-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/debris-scaffold-debris-netting.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/tarp-fabric-by-the-yard-roll.html

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

Michael Dill
Tarps Now, Inc.
+1 8888001383
email us here

You just read:

Tarps Now® Issues Guide Hurricane and Storm Disaster Recovery

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.