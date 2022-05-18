Tarps Now® Issues Guide Hurricane and Storm Disaster Recovery
Disaster Recovery Guide Released for Preparation of This Years Anticipated Storm SeasonST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the 2022 Hurricane season predicted to again be above average in terms frequency and intensity, Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the issuance of a new informational guide focused on the use specialty storm that are used in the context of disaster recovery.
The guide entitled “What are the Best Storm Tarps for 2022” is designed to help homeowners, businesses and governmental agencies select the types of tarps used to recover from the impact sustained from hurricanes, tropical storms, tornados, high winds, lightening strikes, flooding and other forms of weather disasters.
Areas of focus include the use of light weight poly tarps, roofing tarps and hurricane mesh tarps for immediate external use applications following a disaster. Other tarps used in connection with such events include the use of drain tarps and debris lifting tarps, as well as heavy duty vinyl tarps for longer term recovery projects. Examples of product used for disaster recovery purposes are as follows:
Hurricane and Storm Tarps Product Information:
About Tarps Now®
Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.
