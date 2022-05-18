Armada Power Celebrates Seven Years of Continuous Operations in PJM
The Ohio-based company has operated its innovative, grid-connected water heater program in the PJM Ancillary Services Market for over half a decade.
Armada Power helped a multifamily community realize a savings of $40,000 during a single event through responsive cold-load pickup action paired with peak demand programs.”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio-based company has operated its innovative grid-connected water heater program in the PJM Ancillary Services Market for over half a decade, generating significant savings and revenue for customers.
Armada Power, an innovative grid resource company that controls standard electric water heaters to serve as an energy storage and grid resilience resource without compromising the availability of hot water, has achieved seven years of continuous operations in the PJM Fast Frequency Regulation market.
“Armada Power was created to provide value to grid operators, utilities, and consumers by leveraging millisecond responses to unlock the storage capability of electric water heaters. Electric water heating consumes on average 17% of residential energy and is almost entirely flexible to grid needs with Armada Power’s technology. Armada Power proves that grid resiliency, carbon reductions, and consumer comfort can work in harmony,” said Chief Engineer, Eric Rehberg.
Armada Power’s patented system utilizes a secure, retrofit controller that is compatible with nearly any residential electric resistive water heater. The water heater fleet then communicates within milliseconds with the company’s enterprise software platform to effectively transform water heaters into a low-cost, reliable, energy storage asset. Sensors applied to the tank ensure hot water availability to consumers is maintained. The solution delivers low-latency response, 24/7 maintenance alerting, real-time energy consumption data to the consumer, and supports decades of fast-response switching.
“Our round-the-clock, 365-day participation over the past seven years of aggregate load under control in the PJM market is just one of the critical grid services Armada Power provides,” said Armada Power President, Timothy J. (T.J.) Harper. “We are built to contribute critical actions to support the modern power grid including frequency response, thermal energy storage opportunities for renewables firming, demand-side management, and providing users with real-time energy data to make better, more cost-effective decisions.”
“In one case, Armada Power helped a multifamily community realize a savings of $40,000 during a single event through responsive cold-load pickup action paired with peak demand programs. Crucially, the utility was able to avoid the substantial cost of an outage and restoration situation, while also getting the lights back on sooner for customers,” said Rehberg.
The Armada Power team will be exhibiting at Distributech 2022, May 23-25 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. The event is the utility industry’s leading transmission and distribution conference. Armada Power will also participate in the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative’s (SECC) 2022 Consumer Symposium held May 24-25 at Distributech. Distributech offers utilities an opportunity to explore Armada Power’s contribution to a greener, more reliable grid, while building stronger relationships and clear value for consumers engaged in utility programs.
Meet with Armada Power: Contact Paul Lekan at info@armadapower.com to arrange an in-person meeting. Can’t make it to Dallas? We would be pleased to connect virtually or at your site.
About Armada Power: Armada Power is a technology and software company that incorporates behind-the-meter, thermal storage technology into a secure platform that allows for millisecond grid response for demand, circuit, voltage, and load controls. Armada Power avoids high-carbon generation sources in real time by soaking up excess renewable energy on the grid, effectively transforming the second largest residential energy load device into a zero-carbon storage asset. Follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter (@PowerArmada), or for more information visit our website at armadapower.com. For more information on Armada Power contact Paul Lekan.
About PJM: PJM is a regional transmission organization (RTO) that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in all or parts of 13 states and the District of Columbia. Learn more at https://pjm.com/about-pjm.
