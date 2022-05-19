Sallie B. Howard School of Arts & Science Releases Miss Kendra Programs Impact Report
Social-Emotional Learning Program Creates More Trauma-Informed Classrooms
The most important thing is to have a caring heart and a willingness to open a space for someone to feel safe, to say what they are worrying about.”WILSON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sallie B. Howard School of Arts & Science implemented the Miss Kendra Programs beginning in August of 2021. Since then, 100% of teachers report that the Miss Kendra Programs have helped create more trauma-informed classrooms and 94% would recommend the program to other teachers.
— Annie Morris, clinical consultant
Miss Kendra Programs’ evidence-based, trauma-informed curriculum gives Sallie B. Howard students and teachers a safe and structured space to build social-emotional learning skills while developing positive coping behaviors around processing big and hard feelings stemming from stress and trauma.
“The Miss Kendra Program creates and provides a safe place in which kids can learn to express themselves,” Dr. JoAnne Woodard, Sallie B. Howard School Founded and Executive Director, said.
Teachers lead weekly 30-minute “Miss Kendra Time” sessions, where students share their worries while participating in engaging lessons and activities. Students write letters to Miss Kendra, receiving responses from the imaginal social buffer character. Students have learned to identify and communicate their feelings and struggles, developing social skills and minimizing extended classroom disruption. But students are not the only ones to get something out of Miss Kendra time.
“I have learned the value of the Miss Kendra Program, because I’ve learned that my students are really great at putting up a brave front, and I was not aware of the trauma that a lot of them have experienced in life,” said Kayon Opie, 4th grade ELA teacher. “I have become much more compassionate with my students.”
Miss Kendra Programs empower kindergarten through 12th grade students and school communities throughout the U.S. to move from being trauma-informed to proactively addressing trauma. Through imagination, theatre games and moderated discussion, Miss Kendra Programs foster open conversation about trauma and toxic stress and create an environment of safety and support.
“The most important thing is to have a caring heart and a willingness to open a space for someone to feel safe, to say what they are worrying about. We can allow the kids to know: we care about what happens to you, and we are here for you,” Annie Morris, clinical consultant, said.
Miss Kendra Programming at Sallie B. Howard is possible because of funding from the U.S. Department of Education’s American Rescue Plan as well as support from Wilson County and the Wilson County Department of Social Services.
The full impact report is available for review: https://misskendraprograms.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Miss-Kendra-Impact-Report_Sallie-B.-Howard-School_Wilson-NC_2021-2022.pdf
Testimonials can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyrThYbybVg
###
Established in 1997, the Sallie B. Howard School of Arts & Science is a free, public charter school in Wilson, N.C. serving over 1,000 students in grades K-11.
Sallie B. Howard serves a student body that is 57% African American and 37% Hispanic.
Miss Kendra Programs are part of a national movement for bringing trauma-informed practices that empower children and teachers to every classroom. Miss Kendra Programs was featured in the national documentary, Resilience: The Biology of & The Science of Hope. For more information on the Programs, visit misskendraprograms.org.
Rural Opportunity Institute (ROI) is a grassroots non-profit based in rural Eastern North Carolina that works to supporting public agencies to implement practices and policies that are less punitive and more restorative, as they move along their journey to becoming more trauma-informed. ROI supported the Wilson County Department of Social Services in identifying and choosing to implement the Miss Kendra program locally.
Media contact: Katie O’Dell, 203.241.0275, katie@bigvoicecomm.com
Katie O'Dell
Big Voice Communications
+1 203-241-0275
katie@bigvoicecomm.com
Miss Kendra Programs at Sallie B. Howard School in Wilson, N.C.