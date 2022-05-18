Growth Summit 2022- Get Ahead of the Competition
Teaching small business owners and entrepreneurs how to grow their revenue and profit. A strong lineup of speakers will guide participants toward success!USA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth Summit 2022 is the brainchild of Torya Primrose and Mike Mahony, co-founders of The Small Business Bootcamp (https://thesbbootcamp.com). It is aimed at educating small business owners and entrepreneurs on how to grow their revenue and profit. They have assembled a strong lineup of speakers who will guide participants toward successful outcomes. This is an entirely online event.
This summit provides entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need to take their businesses to the next level. Attendees can look forward to 8 powerful speakers, interactive sessions, and online access forever (with the purchase of the VIP Growth Package). Registration is currently open at https://TSBBSummit.com.
Day 1
June 17, 2022 – 8 am to 2 pm
8:00 am – How Video in Your Marketing Increases Conversions Without Fancy Equipment with Vicki O’Neill
9:15 am – Leveraging Social Audio to Grow Your Business with Katie Brinkley
10:30 am – The Power of Business Awards as Part Of Your Marketing Mix with Annette Densham
12:15 pm – Energized & Efficient Content Creation for Sensitive Souls with Chelsea Fournier
Day 2
June 18, 2022 – 8 am to 2 pm
8:00 am – Scale Your Business Without Losing Sleep: Implementing Automation in Your Business with Tiffany-Ann Bottcher
9:15 am – Hypnotic Media with Caroline Wong
10:30 am – Develop Yourself into the CEO That Makes Bank with Aura E. Martinez
12:15 pm – Your Next 1000 Leads: How to Consistently Attract Prospects into Your Business with Jennie Wright
