COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Vermillion and his team of local landscaping professionals are the company to call when planting bushes, shrubs, or trees in Colorado Springs. A recent landscaping project has been featured on projectmanagement.com.

The project was completed in May of 2022. Rick Vermillion and his team of landscaping professionals are happy to share the success of the project to provide options for other Colorado Springs residents to find a solution for creating a visually appealing front yard and increasing curb appeal. All while staying on budget. The project is a beneficial resource for the project management community to describe staying on budget, schedule, and tasks from start to finish.

The project objective was to find a solution for a Colorado Springs residential home that had several areas where the grass would not grow. The objective was to increase front yard curb appeal and stay within the desired budget. The homeowner requested a low-maintenance solution that required minimal year-round maintenance. Winters in Colorado Springs can be hard on lawns. Lawns can be affected by everything from hard freezes to snow and even dry periods. This project covers several solutions to provide low-maintenance options to increase curb appeal while staying within budget.

Landscaping not only increases curb appeal but can give real estate properties up to a 15 percent increase in value. For anyone selling their home, landscaping is a worthwhile investment if it is cost-to-value balanced. To ensure the home is worth its value, it is recommended to spend around 10% on landscaping. This will ensure that the home sells for a fair price and a return on investment.

Rick Vermillion and his team of landscape professionals, have the right equipment alongside the right experience to get the job done right, and on time. The benefits of hiring a local Colorado Springs landscaping company include handling more than just lawn mowing. Local landscaping companies can instantly read the terrain to determine what is best. This includes follow-ups, maintenance, and direct contact to discuss the property.

