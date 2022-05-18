Submit Release
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is Delivering for Communities Across America

Six months after it was signed into law, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering for communities across the country. This transformative law is estimated to add two million jobs to the economy each year over the next decade and takes action to bolster climate resilience, advance environmental justice initiatives, and ensures that workers and businesses have the tools they need to Make It In America.

As we mark National Infrastructure Week, here’s a look at how the law is delivering economic opportunity in communities nation-wide:

  • 4,300 specific projects have been announced that allocate over $110 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding in 3,200 communities across America,
  • Another $100 billion in funding that will repair our national infrastructure has been released in requests for information and notices of funding availability,
  • 40% of the benefits of climate and energy-related investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be delivered to historically disadvantaged communities in line with the President’s Justice40 initiative.
Here’s a look at what news outlets are saying about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law:

Reuters
“The White House on Monday said it has released $110 billion in funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure package that seeks to fix crumbling roads, expand broadband internet and improve the electrical grid. Monday marks the six-month anniversary of President Joe Biden's signing of bipartisan infrastructure legislation. It coincides with the 2022 "Infrastructure Week" that opens Monday. Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump touted "Infrastructure week" in 2018, but was unable to pass a bill.” [5/16/22]

The Associated Press
“Six months after the signing of President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure package, the government said Monday there are 4,300 projects underway with more than $110 billion in funding announced... White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans, said the roads, bridges and other projects are laying ‘a foundation for tremendous growth into the future.’” [5/16/22]

Route Fifty
“Mitch Landrieu, the administration’s point person on the infrastructure law, said the administration has already announced plans for $110 billion of funding from the law. Work on some 4,300 projects that are being paid for with the new money is also underway, according to Landrieu, a former New Orleans mayor.” [5/16/22]        

