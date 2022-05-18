Oxford Harriman Adds Kery Hutner and Eric Ingerman as Cleveland Office Partners
Hutner & Ingerman Move to The Firm from Wells Fargo Advisors
Their knowledge, demeanor and experience will be an asset in our pursuit of building what we feel is one of the leading wealth management organizations in the United States.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxford Harriman & Company has announced that Kery Hutner and Eric Ingerman have joined the private wealth management firm as its newest partners. Kery Hutner was also named as a managing director. Both Hutner and Ingerman will be based at the company’s main office in Cleveland, Ohio. The new partners have an approach that is in alignment with Oxford Harriman’s “clients first” mindset.
Kery Hutner, Oxford Harriman & Co. Partner & Managing Director, brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry to Oxford Harriman. He spent most of his career with Wells Fargo Advisors, serving most recently as a managing director of investments.
Hutner said about his move to become a partner at Oxford Harriman, “I look forward to the opportunity to work in an entrepreneurial environment at a boutique investment firm, with other highly credentialed and like-minded thinking professionals.”
At Oxford Harriman, Hutner will manage an investment planning process for high-net-worth individuals and corporations, utilizing unique strategies tailored towards their specific goals, needs, and objectives.
Hutner is a graduate of University of Florida with a B.S.B.A. in Finance. He received the widely recognized CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification in 2013.
Prior to joining Oxford Harriman & Company, new partner Eric Ingerman spent eight years as a Financial Advisor for Wells Fargo Advisors in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Ingerman also spent 15 years working as an equity sales trader for Midwest Research and the Cleveland Research Company.
Eric Ingerman, Oxford Harriman & Co. Partner, welcomes the opportunity to bring his extensive experience working with corporate executives, entrepreneurs and high net worth families to help grow their wealth and achieve their financial goals.
“I’ve always valued integrity, objective advice, and making a firm commitment to my client’s best interests,” Ingerman said. “An advisor must bring value from an investment perspective while placing the client’s needs and goals first in the relationship.”
Ingerman graduated from Miami University with a B.A. in business and a minor in Russian. He holds Series 7 and 66 securities registrations, as well as his life insurance license. He is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, certified to provide highly personalized planning and wealth management solutions.
Dennis Barba, Oxford Harriman CEO & Managing Partner, said, “We look forward to supporting the efforts of both Kery and Eric as they strive to provide the best financial guidance they can for their clients. We’re confident that this move helps insure they can continue to deliver the high levels of client service for which they are known.”
Barba added, “Their knowledge, demeanor and experience will be an asset in our pursuit of building what we feel is one of the leading wealth management organizations in the United States.”
Barba remarked that, as one of the largest firms in Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, Oxford Harriman & Company is continually looking to add quality partners to the organization.
About Oxford Harriman & Company: Oxford Harriman & Company is a strategic partnership designed to help investors accumulate, preserve and transfer wealth through a collaborative and strategic approach. Serving the financial and wealth management needs of a select group of clients, the firm provides a comprehensive approach to private wealth management that helps to chart a course based on focus, strategy and discipline. Oxford Harriman & Company is part of the Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, with offices in Cleveland OH, Detroit MI, Midtown Manhattan NY, Newark NJ, Astoria NY, Albany NY, and Mentor OH.
