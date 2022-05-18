Governor McKee Statement on Let RI Vote Act

RHODE ISLAND, May 18 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee released the following statement on the Let RI Vote Act:

"Over the past year, our Democracy has been tested and we must do everything we can to protect it. The Let RI Vote Act is a comprehensive set of common sense tools to protect Rhode Islanders' voting rights. Thank you to the General Assembly for passing this critical piece of legislation. I'm looking forward to the legislation reaching my desk – I'm ready to sign it."

On March 23, Governor McKee sent a letter urging passage of the Let RI Vote Act to the House Committee on State Government and Elections.

