Man Injured in ATV Crash

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton
603-352-9669
May 17, 2022

Hillsborough, NH – On Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to a report of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash in the Town of Hillsborough. On scene, it was determined that the victim, William McComiskey, 57, of Hillsborough, was utilizing his ATV to move garbage from the house to the garbage disposal located at the edge of his property next to the town road. While putting garbage into the disposal, the throttle of the ATV was pressed causing the ATV to quickly accelerate across the road and down over a steep rocky embankment into a small stream.

McComiskey sustained serious injury from the incident and was subsequently transported by a Hillsborough Ambulance to Concord Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of those injuries. The ATV McComisky was operating was removed from the embankment by Livingston’s Auto Repair.

Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Hillsborough Police Department, Hillsborough Fire Department, and Livingston’s Auto Repair.

No further information is available at this time.

