This Summer, Pick Up Normal by Dave Kerpen and Lindsay Brockington
A middle-grade book that is brave enough to share a variety of progressive, real-life struggles and circumstances, while also promoting empathy, acceptance, appreciation, and being true to oneself.”RICHMOND, VA, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Finally! A middle-grade book that is brave enough to share a variety of progressive, real-life struggles and circumstances, while also promoting empathy, acceptance, appreciation, and being true to oneself.”
- Eevi Jones, USA Today & Wall Street Journal bestselling and award-winning children’s book author
Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the upcoming release of a new work of middle-grade fiction, Normal, written by Dave Kerpen and Lindsay Brockington.
“Why can’t things be normal?” In this modern urban fable, four middle schoolers from different New York City neighborhoods struggle to fit in at school while also dealing with their challenging home lives. But as they find each other and discover they can relate to each other despite their differences, they begin to change their minds. After all, why fit in when you were born to stand out?
An ambitious, beautifully written tribute to the young voices of New York City’s Upper East Side, Normal is scheduled for release on June 6, 2022.
Life for four middle schoolers in New York City can be tough. David’s dad has bipolar disorder. Alexa’s new stepmother will never be able to fill her mom’s shoes. Tiffany’s dad acts like he’d rather be at the bar than at home with his family. And Albert’s got a family secret he can’t even tell his best friend.
All these four strangers want is to be normal, but it seems like they’re cursed to be outcasts no matter how hard they try. That is, until they hear about a special school on New York City’s Upper East Side that’s meant for kids who stand out.
Thanks to a lot of hard work, their new school, a magical teacher, and each other, these four misfits soon find that being different makes them something much better than normal. . . . It makes them friends.
About the Authors
Dave Kerpen is a New York Times bestselling author of three books and a serial entrepreneur. His latest company is Apprentice (ChooseApprentice.com). Dave has been named one of Entrepreneur’s top ten up-and-coming leaders and has been featured on CNBC’s On the Money, ABC’s World News Tonight, CBS’s Early Show, the New York Times, and the BBC. He’s keynoted at dozens of conferences across the globe including Singapore, Athens, Dubai, San Francisco, and Mexico City. Dave is the father of three beautiful kids (Charlotte, Kate, and Seth); husband to an amazing business partner, Carrie Kerpen; and friend to many. You can find out more about him at his website, www.DaveKerpen.com; and on social media @DaveKerpen.
Lindsay Brockington is a singer, songwriter, band leader, producer, television show host, and photographer. After living in the Caribbean, France, and Australia, Lindsay recently returned home to the Upper West Side to work on her creative projects. You can listen to Lindsay’s music and watch her videos on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, Tidal, and Google Play, and on her website, www.LindsayBrockington.com.
Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.
Normal (paperback, 248 pages, $17.95) is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers. Kindle e-book (retail $3.99) forthcoming.
