Stay in Control of Work Scheduling with actiPLANS
New flexible all-in-one software to schedule leaves, shifts, events and work statuses.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- actiTIME, Inc announced actiPLANS a new feature - Work Scheduling.
The new work scheduling functionality is a perfect addition to actiPLANS leave management features. Besides tracking employee absences, one now can create different bespoke kinds of work, plan them out on a simple visual timeline and analyze how much time is used on each of them.
Over the years, actiPLANS has gained the trust of hundreds of businesses from different parts of the world by proving to be an efficient and reliable absence management system. The new release is bringing actiPLANS to an even higher level, where it takes on a new role of a flexible work scheduling solution.
actiPLANS work scheduling functionality allows one to do four things::
- Add bespoke work types to an account
- Schedule them on the visual timeline
- Notify colleagues about work schedule changes via email
- Analyze the use of resources across different types of work
In other words, actiPLANS lets one freely choose what kind of work to allocate to the team. Create versatile employee shifts, project activities, corporate events – or pretty much anything you want – and then distribute them across staff members on the timeline.
All these great capabilities one can get starting from $1.2 USD user/month.
For more information on actiPLANS, visit https://www.actiplans.com/
About actiTIME, Inc: actiTIME is a software development company providing business solutions for time and project management.
Arina Katrycheva
actiTIME
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn