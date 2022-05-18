Colors and Shapes can Improve Your Putting

Golf Balls with various PuttTrue Markers Players in all tournaments including PGA and LPGA can use PuttTrue markers Golf Balls with various PuttTrue Patterns

There is no shortage of systems and gadgets that promise to improve a golfer’s putting. A new entry into the market, PuttTrue, says its breakthrough ball-marking technology can help golfers lower their score by two or more strokes, and improve their putting after even a single lesson.

Andrew Spriegel created PuttTrue GazeEye markers out of frustration as he tried to improve his putting. Nothing seemed to work, and he felt that, considering the number of putting aids on the market — and the large amounts of money people spent on them — there had to be a better way.

Spriegel concentrated on his right-eye dominance first, finding that usually, when he lined up a putt, the hole looked like it was to the right of his intended aim, which is not uncommon.

Hand-eye coordination is critical for all sports, but golfers have the greatest dependency on vision and are the most affected when vision is impaired. Visual clarity, eye dominance, contrast sensitivity, depth perception and color discrimination are all important. Spriegel realized that having markers on the balls would help him overcome his own vision issues.

The GazeEye markers have been used with success by beginning to elite amateur champions and a professional golfer.

In late March, Shinya Sasaki, top LPGA player Nasa Hataoka’s coach, contacted PuttTrue and said he wanted the company to work with him as she was having accuracy problems. Hataoka, her coach and PuttTrue were thrilled soon after when she won the DIO Implant LA Open. Prior to that, the best she had done in seven tournaments in 2022 was tie for 11th place.

The markers are like a sight on a rifle scope. Consisting of visual cues printed on the golf ball, they act like crosshairs to improve alignment. The design is created using factors including the golfer’s actual putting data collected during a golf ball “fitting,” in which the golfer putts on a flat artificial grass-like surface. Following 20 putts, the measurements are analyzed. Other key data factors are also run through a computer to create an individual golfer’s marker.

The designs are created using an algorithm to determine the marker pattern, which is custom-designed for each golfer. The pattern helps the golfer with alignment and distance, which leads to better putting.

The markers incorporate a Quiet Eye (QE) symbol, and PuttTrue offers QE training during the PuttTrue fitting instruction. The entire PuttTrue GazeEye system focuses on various factors: color psychology, shape psychology and Quiet Eye. QE is used by athletes such as Steph Curry, Cristiano Ronaldo, professional golfers and Serena Williams, who have integrated it into their games. It is based on gaze or focus behavior that influences contact with the ball.

QE has been shown to improve a golfer’s putting ability. England's Dr. Samuel Vine worked with QE creator Joan Vickers, a kinesiologist and former NCAA Division I college volleyball player, on a study that showed low-handicap golfers using QE training reduced their score by an average of two strokes per round versus untrained QE golfers. They used data from 22 elite golfers — 11 trained and 11 untrained -- who completed 10 rounds.

The custom visual cues significantly improve a golfer’s putting performance, said Dr. Larry Lampert, a pioneering sports vision expert who helps with the PuttTrue designs. He has worked with PGA and LPGA tour pros, MLB players, NFL players, Olympians and professional athletes both in the U.S. and internationally. Lampert said it solved many issues he helped players overcome using sports vision training. When he first saw the product, he told Spriegel that he loved it, and became a spokesman for PuttTrue.

PuttTrue helps serious and not so serious golfers overcome a variety of issues, including physical ailments as well as vision, alignment, and other physical motion and functional putting issues. The golfer learns to swing with a natural, comfortable stroke, not artificial movement enforced by training aids and positioning.

An individual's selected brand of golf balls have their own personal marker printed on them.

The USGA contacted PuttTrue and said they considered the markers to be logos, so PuttTrue performance marked golf balls can be used in any golf tournament, including PGA and LPGA tournaments.