Greek Yogurt Market 2022-2027 | Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Top Brands and Report

Greek Yogurt Market

The global greek yogurt market reached a value of US$ 7.75 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 12.96 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.75% during 2022-2027.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Greek Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global greek yogurt market share.

The global greek yogurt market reached a value of US$ 7.75 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.96 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.75% during 2022-2027. Greek yogurt is prepared by curdling full-fat, low-fat or fat-free milk, and slowing straining the excess liquid and lactose present in it by using a fine mesh cloth. It is characterized by a thick, dense and creamy texture while maintaining the distinctive sourness of curd. It is rich in protein, calcium, vitamin-B, probiotics, potassium and iodine and contains low concentrations of sodium and carbohydrates. It aids in improving bone and mental health as well as reducing hunger and appetite. It also significantly boosts metabolism and lowers the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Consequently, it has emerged as a preferred food choice for many across the globe and has acquired a distinctive place in the food and beverage industry.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing number of health-conscious consumers is one of the key factors driving the market. With the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, consumers are more inclined toward exploring and adopting healthy food alternatives. This, coupled with the rising awareness about several benefits offered by Greek yogurt, has made it a common element in the diet of consumers. In addition to this, since its consumption is widely considered to aid in weight loss, it is gaining rapid popularity amongst the fitness-conscious population. Moreover, it is a preferred food option for lactose intolerant consumers since it contains a small amount of lactose. Apart from this, frozen Greek yogurt is also gaining preference as a dessert and extensively replacing traditional calorie-rich items like ice-creams and cheesecakes. Other factors such as the development of flavored, gluten-free and low-fat Greek yogurt containing minimal or no additives and preservatives are also driving the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Chobani LLC

• Stonyfield Farm, Inc

• Fage International S.A.

• General Mills, Inc.

• Dannon

• Alpina Foods

• Auburn Dairy

• Delta Food (Vivartia)

• EasiYo

• Ehrmann

• Emmi Group

• Glenisk

• Kalypso Farms Dairy

• Kri Kri

• Mevgal

• Muller UK & Ireland

• Olympus

Breakup by Product Type:

• Regular Greek Yogurt

• Non-Fat Greek Yogurt

Breakup by Flavor:

• Flavored

• Unflavored

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Independent Retailers

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

